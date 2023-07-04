Remembering Acadian politician Omer Léger: helping people 'was his life'

"To say he liked politics is like saying a fish likes being in the water."

That's what the obituary of Omer Léger says about the former Acadian politician who represented the voters of Kent County through much of the 1970s and '80s.

"He loved people; he could never help others enough, it was his life."

Léger died on June 23 at the age of 92. His funeral is being held today at 4:30 p.m. at the Saint-Antoine l'Ermite Church in Saint-Antoine, around 34 kilometres north of Moncton.

When Léger first ran for the Progressive Conservative party in the riding of Kent in 1971, he beat the odds. He was the first Conservative to win the Liberal stronghold in more than 50 years.

Léger won over voters "because of his character and the way Omer was," said long-time friend and former PC minister Claude Williams.

Omer Léger is being remembered as a man dedicated to helping people. (Radio-Canada)

On Tuesday, Williams told Information Morning that Léger taught him many life lessons over the years, "and I still remember and still use them today."

While Léger lost his seat in 1978 — before winning it back in the '82 election — Williams said he never stopped working for constituents, including to bring a nursing home to the community. He also continued working with his former colleagues in government.

"And from '78 to '82, people were saying he was the unpaid MLA," said Williams.

He said Léger was "a very likable person. He was a person guy. He loved to talk to people and this is how people remember Omer."

Regardless of their political beliefs, Léger "would help everybody that would call him or knock on his door, that's the type of guy he was," said Williams.

From schools to hospitals, he said Léger leaves behind the legacy of a lifetime spent helping others and working to realize community projects.

A proud Acadian

"In his last days, he was still giving a list of people who needed help and projects he thought needed attention," said his obituary.

It also said "Le Pays de la Sagouine was his pride and joy among his many accomplishments."

"He was a proud Acadian and understood its meaning."

In a statement issued two days after Léger's death, Premier Blaine Higgs called him "a stalwart advocate for our province, his home region of Kent and for the Acadian community."

Léger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores (Bourque) Léger, one brother, Leon-Guy Léger, and four children — Louis, Marcel, Anne and Nathalie — and their families.