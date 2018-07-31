N.B. watchdog calls for independent review of Rowley man's death

New Brunswick's ombud is calling for an independent review after a man's family says he screamed out in pain in hospital and later died following the dissection of his main heart artery that was initially misdiagnosed as back pain.

The widow of Greg Garnett said she was told at first that his condition was "nothing serious" but a CT scan taken five hours after a 911 call showed he had aortic dissection.

The 52-year-old from Rowley had emergency surgery but passed away five weeks later, in June 2017, from complications.

"Anybody could see themselves in that situation," Ombud Charles Murray told CBC News.

"It speaks to what I feel is a real gap in our present system, which is there isn't anyone who can provide an independent oversight of a situation like that."

An aortic dissection happens when the inner lining of the aorta tears, sending blood flooding between the inner and middle layers of the blood vessel and causing the layers to separate or dissect. If the outer wall of the aorta ruptures as well, it becomes even more serious.

The dissection causes a sharp, searing pain in the chest and the neck.

Family seeks answers

A year later, Cathy Garnett is still looking for answers about her husband's treatment by paramedics and emergency room staff at Saint John Regional Hospital before the aortic dissection was found.

She told CBC a paramedic kicked her husband in the foot while answering the call. Once Garnett was admitted to hospital, the widow said her husband writhed and sometimes screamed out in pain, prompting a nurse to come into the room and ask the family to "shut him up."

Cathy said her husband deserved better treatment. She said she wants someone to be held accountable for the way her husband was treated the night he died. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC) Murray said that while there are risk managers in hospitals and the option to start a lawsuit, families like Garnett are left with few options.

"For a family in this situation, they are left with an awful lot of questions and an awful lot of doubts and that really take a toll on you."

Murray said aspects of the widow's story, including care decisions, were concerning to him.

"Obviously, the timeline is the thing as a non-medical person I would probably be the most able to say I can see that there's a problem there because we have established timelines for service delivery in a number of these cases and we can compare them to those established timelines."

Murray said his office can't look into such cases because it deals with patient care, something for which he doesn't have a legal mandate.

Few options

In the centre of the Garnett's living room are Greg's ashes and his glasses. It's where Cathy, her children and grandchildren come to remember him. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

People can make a complaint to the College of Physicians and Surgeons if they feel there was malpractice, or they can sue, said the watchdog. However, Murray said a lawsuit can be long and costly due to a group called the Canadian Medical Protection Association.

"They have a very vigorous team of lawyers who will provide a very strong defence," said Murray, adding anyone who is considering a lawsuit may be in for a protracted struggle that could have a significant emotional and financial cost.

No response

Cathy Garnett told CBC she was unable to get answers about her husband's treatment prior to the discovery of the aortic dissection. Neither Horizon Health Network or Ambulance New Brunswick would speak to CBC about the case, citing privacy issues. Murray was critical of the official response.

"There is a problem throughout government with a citation about privacy ... for avoiding talking about things when in fact the interest being protected is not the privacy of the individual but the interest of the government department."

When asked if there was any way Horizon Health Network or Ambulance New Brunswick could be held accountable for what happened to Garnett, Murray said the only way was through the courts.

"We don't correct errors through a collaborative system, we're forcing people into an adversarial​ process," he said.

Murray suggested there should be a willingness to allow families to get answers or even hear an apology without admitting liability. But he added an independent review would go much further in helping matters.