Ombrelle Canada recalls sunscreen products

Ombrelle Canada has recalled a series of Ombrelle Garnier sunscreen products due to elevated levels of benzene.

All lots of Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen in both SPF 30 and SPF 60 are on the recall list.

Health Canada said in a notice Friday the level of benzene, a colourless chemical found in gasoline and cigarettes, in the product is high enough to pose "serious health risks."

"Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches," Health Canada said in a recall notice.

Health Canada said anyone using the products should stop and call a health provider if any concerns arise.

The recalled products are as follows:

Product Name DIN Lot # Expiry Date Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 30 02415313 JFT30W 03-2023 JFS80W 08-2022 Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 60 02415402 JFU30W 03-2024 JFT30W 08-2023 JFS80W 08-2022 JFS81W 08-2022

There are no "safe" levels of benzene, said Health Canada, and people are often routinely exposed to it through inhaling car exhaust or second-hand smoke from cigarettes.

Health Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.