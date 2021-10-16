Ombrelle Canada recalls sunscreen products
High levels of benzene can cause certain types of cancer if used long-term
Ombrelle Canada has recalled a series of Ombrelle Garnier sunscreen products due to elevated levels of benzene.
All lots of Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen in both SPF 30 and SPF 60 are on the recall list.
Health Canada said in a notice Friday the level of benzene, a colourless chemical found in gasoline and cigarettes, in the product is high enough to pose "serious health risks."
"Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches," Health Canada said in a recall notice.
Health Canada said anyone using the products should stop and call a health provider if any concerns arise.
The recalled products are as follows:
|Product Name
|DIN
|Lot #
|Expiry Date
|Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 30
|02415313
|JFT30W
|03-2023
|JFS80W
|08-2022
|Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 60
|02415402
|JFU30W
|03-2024
|JFT30W
|08-2023
|JFS80W
|08-2022
|JFS81W
|08-2022
There are no "safe" levels of benzene, said Health Canada, and people are often routinely exposed to it through inhaling car exhaust or second-hand smoke from cigarettes.
Health Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?