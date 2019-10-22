Moncton man pleads not guilty to attempted murder outside Dieppe strip club

A Moncton man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting outside a Dieppe strip club earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

Olivier Tumba, 25, made a brief court appearance in Moncton on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Robert Rideout, told provincial court Judge Luc Labonté that Tumba was temporarily waiving his right to a bail hearing and was ready to enter a plea.

Rideout said his client wants to be tried by a judge in provincial court.

The trial has been set for March 16 to March 20 next year.

Tumba is charged with the attempted murder of Alain Simplice Bweso and with aggravated assault against Joey Goguen.

Two men were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds outside the nightclub in Dieppe shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 9. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

The shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Angie's Show Palace on Champlain Street on Oct. 9, just after 2 a.m.

The two men, aged 32 and 25, who suffered gunshot wounds, were transported to hospital. One man was released from hospital the next day, but the condition of the second man isn't known.

The shooting was captured on a strip-club security camera, club owner Rudy Gillespie previously told Radio-Canada.

It showed a man talking to the two victims briefly before pulling the trigger and fleeing, he said.

A warrant for Tumba's arrest was issued on Oct.16.

He turned himself in at the Codiac Regional RCMP detachment two days later, Sgt. Mathieu Roy said in a news release.