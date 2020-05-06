Moncton man found not guilty in Dieppe strip club shooting

Olivier Tumba was found not guilty Wednesday of two charges stemming from a shooting outside a Dieppe strip club last October.

Tumba, 25, was accused of attempted murder in the shooting of Alain Simplice Bweso and aggravated assault against Joey Goguen.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Angie's Show Palace on Champlain Street in Dieppe on Oct. 9, 2019, just after 2 a.m.

Outside the courthouse after the verdict, defence lawyer Robert Rideout said his client was speechless over the outcome.

"It was obviously such a relief," Rideout said. "He was denied bail, he has no criminal record and he's been in there for quite a period of time waiting for this, and with COVID 19 and all the rest of it, it was a lot of stress on him."

Defence lawyer Robert Rideout says the judge's decision was well thought out. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

In his ruling, Judge Jacques Desjardins went over the facts of the case and talked about two surveillance videos, taken outside Angies.

He said one video was clear and in colour, but the shooter can only be seen at a distance.

The judge said the other video shows a closer view of the shooter but it is in black and white and the clarity is not good.

He told the court he went back over the video several times and stopped it to look more closely.

Desjardins concluded the video did not present a true picture of the person.

It showed a black man in his 20s to early 30s, but rest was obscured and not clear.

The judge said he could not possibly identify Tumba, and because he had reasonable doubt the shooter was the accused, he found him not guilty.

RCMP on the scene at Angie's Show Palace on Oct. 9, 2019. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The two victims in the case and Tumba did not testify at the trial, which was held last month.

RCMP Const. Karine Denis-Godin testified that Alain Bweso had three gunshots to the centre of his chest, a wound on his left side, right wrist and calf. She said he was bleeding heavily. Joey Goguen was shot once, in the leg.

Rideout said Olivier Tumba could have been looking at more than 10 years in jail had he been found guilty and is thankful for the judge's decision.

"I think he gave a well thought out decision" Rideout said. "He reviewed all of the evidence and he did his job."