173-year-old estate in N.B. will soon be listed for the very first time

An estate built in St. George, N.B., in 1846 will be put up for sale in March.

The 17-room mansion was built by Arthur Hill Gillmor, then-senator of the Dominion of Canada, for his wife. Six generations of Gillmors have lived there since and this is the first time the house has ever been listed.

Sara Sparks, a descendent of Gillmor, lives next door in the former carriage house and said the family has been fortunate to have kept the estate for as long as they have.

"As often happens in families, there's a point where you have to let go of it," she said.

The mansion sits on about two acres in the middle of town and features 10-foot high ceilings. Nothing in the house has been altered since it was built.

Sparks said said the house is very well situated.

This is what the Gillmor house looked like around 1920. (Submitted by Sara Sparks)

"It has a lot of interested for people who are interested in nature, bird watching, hunting, fishing, enjoying the outdoors," she said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

"If you crossed over the street from the house you would just walk down to this lovely river walkway that people come from all over to do photography there."

She said they're not sure about price yet.

The house still has many of its original contents, and Sparks said some of those items will be put up for sale in the summer.

"There's an opportunity for someone with some kind of imagination or simply just a lovely family home," she said.

"I look across at it and I'm really hoping for some really good neighbours."