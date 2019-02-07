Oland trial continues with computer forensics expert testimony

Dennis Oland's retrial on a charge of second-degree murder related to the death of his father Richard is expected to continue today with more testimony from Payman Hakimian, a computer forensics expert.

Hakimian is with the RCMP's technological crimes unit in Fredericton. He attended the crime scene on July 7, 2011 and seized 12 items from the office of Richard Oland, including computers, digital cameras, an external hard drive and an iPad.

His testimony Wednesday revealed that human activity on the victim's office computers stopped at 5:39 p.m. on July 6, 2011, around the same time the accused stopped by to visit.​​

His analysis found two emails were subsequently received at 5:47 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., but they were not read.

Earlier that afternoon there had been "continuous activity," he said.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.