Dennis Oland's murder trial will continue Wednesday morning with the cross-examination of a forensics officer who seized a key piece of evidence from Oland's home a week after the murder of his father.

Saint John Police Force Const. David MacDonald was in charge of seizing evidence during a search of Oland's home on July 14, 2011.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his father, Richard Oland.

Dennis Oland was the last known person to see his father alive when he visited him at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St. on the evening of July 6, 2011. The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was discovered in a pool of blood in the office the next morning. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries.

MacDonald told the court Tuesday that a key piece of evidence against Oland — his bloodstained brown sports jacket — was handled by an investigator with his bare hands.

MacDonald said he asked then-lead investigator Const. Rick Russell to identify what items he wanted seized from Oland's closet during a search of his home.

"​He identified a brown jacket and did so by grabbing the jacket with this hand," MacDonald said.

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee asked what, if anything, Russell was wearing on his hands.

"​He had bare hands," said MacDonald.

"Would it be normal to touch an object when you're going to be seizing it in that kind of manner?" asked Knee.

"No," he replied.

A jury found Oland guilty of second-degree murder in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He is being tried by judge alone in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.

Wednesday will mark the 23rd day of the new trial.

MacDonald's cross examination is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.