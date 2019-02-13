Oland retrial to hear more about potential location of victim's missing iPhone

The murder retrial of Dennis Oland is expected to resume today, weather permitting, with the Crown's redirect of cellular network expert Joseph Sadoun.

Yesterday, Sadoun testified that Richard Oland's missing iPhone was "most likely" near the Rothesay cell tower that transmitted the last text message it received before going silent on the day he was killed.

But the radio frequency engineer agreed under cross-examination it is possible the phone could have been in or near the victim's Saint John office when the final text was delivered on July 6, 2011 at 6:44 p.m.

Dennis Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland.

The younger Oland visited Richard Oland's investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St., on July 6, 2011, from around 5:35 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. His iPhone was the only item that went missing from the crime scene. It has never been recovered.

On mobile? Get the latest details from our live blog

Once the Crown's redirect of Sadoun is complete, it is expected RCMP Sgt. Brian Wentzell will testify. Wentzell is a bloodstain pattern analyst from Halifax.