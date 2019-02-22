Oland murder retrial to continue with 2015 DNA experts' testimony

The murder retrial of Dennis Oland is set to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m. with the continued showing of videotaped testimony from two DNA experts.

Joy Kearsey and Thomas Suzanski both worked for the RCMP's forensic lab and both analyzed several items related to the case, including the brown sports jacket the accused wore when he visited his father on the night he was killed.

The Crown and defence have agreed to use the videotaped testimony of the two from Oland's first trial rather than calling them to testify again.

The Hugo Boss jacket Dennis Oland was wearing the night of the murder had four small confirmed bloodstains on it — two on the right sleeve, one on the upper left chest and one on the back, in the centre, near the hem.

Kearsey had testified the DNA extracted from three of the bloodstains matched the victim's profile. The estimated probability of selecting an unrelated individual at random from the Canadian Caucasian population with the same DNA profile is one in 510 billion, she had said.

The DNA obtained from the fourth bloodstain didn't meet the RCMP's minimum requirement for processing.

RCMP Sgt. Brian Wentzell found four areas of staining on the brown sports jacket seized from Dennis Oland's bedroom closet. (Court exhibit)

Suzanski subsequently used a more "discriminating" program and concluded the chances the DNA extracted from the three bloodstains did not belong to the victim were one in 20 quintillion.

Kearsey and Suzanski could not say how the blood got on the jacket or how long it had been there, but both testified the DNA likely came from blood, rather than another source, such as saliva or sweat.

Dennis Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Richard Oland.

The accused is the last person known to have seen the multimillionaire alive when he visited him at his investment firm office on the second floor of 52 Canterbury on the evening of July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning, face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

Friday afternoon court is expected to hear the cross-examination of John Ainsworth by defence lawyer Alan Gold.

Ainsworth testified at Oland's first trial that he was working at his Printing Plus business on July 6, 2011, when he heard an initial thump, a slight lag, then eight or 10 thumps like "rapid fire" coming from the victim's office upstairs, sometime between 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

He said he believed the noises he heard were the sounds of the killing.

Anthony Shaw, who was with Ainsworth at the printing shop that night, has described hearing similar noises coming from the second-floor office but put the time at about 7:30 p.m. "It's my best guess," he said.

The defence has time-stamped security video of the accused shopping with his wife at a drug store and country market across town in Rothesay around 7:38 p.m.