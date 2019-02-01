The murder retrial of Dennis Oland for the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father resumes today with continued cross-examination of Crown witness Robert McFadden.

McFadden was Richard Oland's business associate for years, and executor of his will along with Dennis Oland. McFadden was also the trustee of Oland's spousal trust and he and the younger Oland appointed themselves directors/officers of the companies.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

Denfense laywer Michael Lacy will continue the cross-examination today at 9:30 a.m. Crown prosecutor Derek Weaver will then have a chance to ask McFadden some followup questions.