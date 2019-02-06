Skip to Main Content
Oland murder retrial to hear from computer forensics expert

RCMP technical crimes expert Payman Hakimian is expected to testify this afternoon.

RCMP technical crimes expert Payman Hakimian is expected to testify this afternoon

Payman Hakimian, a tech crime forensic analyst with the RCMP in Fredericton, testified in the first trial of Dennis Oland in 2015. (CBC)

The murder retrial of Dennis Oland is expected to resume today with an argument about a witness the Crown wants to call but the defence is objecting to: Ronald Ferguson, the ex-husband of Dennis' wife Lisa.

Ferguson did not testify at the first trial.

Court is then expected to resume in the afternoon with testimony from RCMP computer forensics expert Payman Hakimian.

Hakimian is with the RCMP's technological crimes unit in Fredericton and testified in the first trial. His testimony revealed  that human activity on Richard Oland's office computers stopped at 5:39 p.m. on July 6, 2011, moments after his son stopped by to visit.​

Dennis Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive. The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

