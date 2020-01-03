OK, Boomer: Fredericton producers explore generation gap in new comedy series

Two Fredericton women are trying to find the funny in the relationship between baby boomers and millennials.

Brenda Malley and Nancy Lynch are co-producing a new comedy series examining how the two generations collide in the modern workplace. The series, OK, Boomer, gets its name from the popular internet meme of the past year.

Often used to skewer what are viewed as outdated ideals or notions about society held by the older generation, OK, Boomer is a dismissive retort, a verbal eye-roll. But Malley and Lynch see comedy gold in that friction.

The two members of the New Brunswick Film Co-op — themselves retired boomers — met 18 months ago and "clicked." They've met regularly to discuss their projects and eventually developed the idea of two women in their 50s, Edna and Claudia, working with millennials in their 20s and early 30s.

Listen to the interview here.

"We thought, 'Wouldn't this be a funny series about women our age trying to figure out what's their next step and how they're going to cope with the young people coming up the workforce … and trying to still be relevant,'" Lynch told Information Morning Fredericton.

They're shooting their first episode this month in Fredericton. It looks at digisexuality, an emerging sexual identity where people find fulfilling emotional and sexual relationships with robots and other forms of technology.

They got the idea from a CBC Radio interview on the subject.

They've assembled a volunteer cast and crew of other film co-op members to shoot the first episode. They've also accepted lots of feedback from the group on things like correct terminology and how situations would unfold.

"It's just a great bunch of people and we're so fortunate to have this in New Brunswick," Malley said.

They haven't decided on a release route yet.

They're considering making it a web series or perhaps leaving the first episode as a short film, and they're thinking about pitching it to a production company.