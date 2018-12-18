International group steers clear of Francophonie Games cost controversy

After a week and a half of silence on the controversy around the skyrocketing costs of the 2021 Francophonie Games in Moncton-Dieppe, the international association overseeing the games responded to the news media.

But the International Organization of the Francophonie, or OIF, steered away from the controversy, not answering questions about what would happen if Moncton-Dieppe withdrew its bid, or whether it was at all concerned about the holding of the 2021 event.

"We were made aware at the beginning of 2018 that the committee had finished its budget and submitted a business plan," wrote Thomas Gil, interim director of partnerships, marketing and communications for the Paris-based group.

"We expect to receive a presentation of the updated budget from the committee, balanced in terms of expenditures and revenues, and including the distribution of funding."

The organization didn't respond to questions about New Brunswick's low initial bid either.

Government officials have said cost estimates submitted in the bid were essentially copied from the application guidebook.

OIF tells reporters to talk to NB's committee

A report by independent consultants pointed the finger, in part, at the original $17.5 million bid, which "significantly underestimated" the costs of running what was described as the largest event ever held in New Brunswick.

"The initial budget … seems to have been adjusted to satisfy the international organization, which wants a fixed and similar budget for every edition of the Francophonie Games. That desire is likely linked to the current perception related to excessive costs and overruns for big sporting events like the Olympics," it said.

The OIF referred all further questions to Éric Larocque, executive director of the New Brunswick organizing committee, and all attempts to reach the Paris spokesperson landed on voicemail.

Larocque has been declining interviews since the committee's last public appearance more than a week ago now.

Éric Larocque, executive director of the 2021 Francophonie Games organizing committee, said earlier that infrastructure requests cropped up after the initial cost estimate was developed. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Asked again Tuesday whether CBC News could speak with Larocque in light of information that had come out since then, his spokesperson said the organizers were working on a "Q&A" to go up on their website "addressing current questions."

Larocque, who was also on the 2015 bid committee, said earlier that a budget wasn't developed as part of the bid "because it wasn't required."

"There were some volunteers, and there were some public servants," he has said about that decision. "I'm not here to pinpoint or to blame somebody. It was a group decision, and that's it."