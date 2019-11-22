New Brunswick still has 'a long way to go' for language equality, says watchdog

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that New Brunswick still has "a long way to go" to achieve real equality between the two official languages, according to the province's language watchdog.

In March 2020, during the first month of the pandemic, the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages received "many" complaints related to the provincial government's news briefings on COVID-19, said commissioner Shirley MacLean, who tabled her annual report Wednesday.

The complaints were mainly related to the government's failure to provide messaging to francophones in their language. "Indeed, on one occasion a journalist was asked to pose her question in English when she asked a question in French," noted MacLean.

"In times of crisis, it is important to ensure equal treatment of the province's two official languages," she wrote in the 63-page report, entitled Protecting and Promoting New Brunswickers' Language Rights, her first annual report since the beginning of her mandate in January 2020.

Making one language available through interpretation only is not providing equal treatment, said MacLean, who is the first anglophone to hold the position since it was created in 2003. She will continue to advocate for the use of a French-speaking spokesperson during government news conferences, she said.

Between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, the Office of the Commissioner received 133 complaints. Of those, 62 were admissible, with nine based on lack of service in English and 53 on lack of service in French, according to the report.

Under the Official Languages Act, the premier shall initiate a review of the Act, and the review has to be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.

MacLean's report makes 12 recommendations to improve the Act to "facilitate advancement towards the equality of New Brunswick's two official languages and two official language communities." They include:

Clarifying the obligations of police departments.

Legislating the right of provincial public servants to work in the official language of their choice.

Implementing measures to improve compliance with the OLA, including imposing specific deadlines for replying to investigation reports and authorizing the use of enforcement agreements for institutions that contravene the OLA on a regular basis.

The last review of the act was in 2013.