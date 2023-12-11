Official languages commissioner slams Higgs government over 'opportunity lost'

New Brunswick's official languages commissioner took aim at the Higgs government Monday for failing to "make real progress" toward the equality of the two official language communities with the revision of the Official Languages Act.

Shirley MacLean described the process around the review of the act and the resulting amendments last summer as "an opportunity lost."

She made the comments during the presentation of her annual report for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which outlines the 160 complaints her office received, and 109 requests for information.

Although the amendments to the act were adopted in June 2023 and did not occur during the period covered by her report, MacLean said she could not deliver this year's message without referring to them.

"New Brunswick has missed a clear opportunity to continue progressing towards the equality of our two official languages, by adopting amendments that would have enhanced these rights," she said.

Timing 'crucial,' given 'worrying' decline

Progress was particularly crucial at this time, said MacLean, pointing to the "worrying trends" of the 2021 census, which showed the use of French as a first official language is gradually declining in New Brunswick — the only officially bilingual province in Canada.

The percentage of people in the province who speak predominantly French at home dropped to 26.4 per cent in 2021, from 28 per cent in 2016, according to the data from Statistics Canada.

"Liberal and Progressive Conservative governments have since 1969 created and enhanced official languages legislation ensuring equality of our two official linguistic communities," MacLean said. "Their actions were non-partisan and reflected the work that government is supposed to do, especially here in New Brunswick, where our constitution places a duty on our government to preserve and promote those rights."

WATCH | 'It can be a dangerous situation': Languages commissioner concerned about health-care complaints Duration 0:53 Shirley MacLean says health-care sector complaints come with a myriad of issues.

As an independent legislative officer, MacLean said it's not her role to take a position on political matters. But it is her role to "ensure that the government is held to account to do the work it is legislated to do.

"I would be failing in my role if I did not state that the response of the government to the hundreds of submissions and representations to commissioners [Judge Yvette Finn and former deputy minister John McLaughlin] was cursory in nature," she said.

"Many groups and individuals, including myself, made many recommendations and suggestions to commissioners Finn and McLaughlin who were mandated to prepare a report with recommendations to the government. Other than the adoption of a Secretariat of Official Languages, the only items retained were housekeeping in nature."

Meanwhile, the Official Languages Act of Canada saw "significant enhancements" following a similar review by the federal government, noted MacLean.

Premier Blaine Higgs's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Health-care complaints most concerning

Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, MacLean's office received 160 complaints.

Of these, 97 were admissible, with 87 alleging a lack of service in French and 10 alleging a lack of service in English.

MacLean said she found the ones involving health care most concerning because patients are in a vulnerable situation.

She highlighted one investigation where seven patients at various Horizon and Vitalité health centres between June 2020 and September 2021 were unable to receive forms issued under the Mental Health Act in the official language of their choice.

These forms trigger a process where a patient who is detained in hospital must appear before a mental health tribunal, which determines whether the patient will remain in a psychiatric unit for treatment for up to 30 days without their consent.

It's critical the patients understand the content of such forms, she said, noting in most, if not all, of these cases, they have no legal counsel.

The 109 requests for information her office received represents an increase of almost 40 over the previous year, she added.