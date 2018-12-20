Languages commissioner seeks to intervene in judicial review of bilingual paramedics rules

A Court of Queen's Bench judge has reserved her decision on whether New Brunswick's official languages commissioner can intervene in a judicial review on bilingual hiring requirements for paramedics.

Michel Carrier wants to intervene in the case, arguing a report from his office in 2014 on bilingual ambulance services was "the starting point" for the labour arbitration now before the courts, his lawyer argued Thursday.

The province asked the court to review the April ruling by arbitrator John McEvoy that said bilingual hiring requirements should be weakened in areas of the province where there is less demand for second-language service.

McEvoy said the lack of bilingual applicants for designated bilingual positions was forcing Ambulance New Brunswick to hire unilingual paramedics temporarily — a practice that was interfering with union seniority rights.

But the previous Liberal government said that decision contradicted a 2017 consent order in which the province committed to bilingual ambulance service of equal quality in all parts of New Brunswick.

The order, signed by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Zoël Dionne and by lawyers for the province and Ambulance New Brunswick, said both the Official Languages Act and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms require bilingual service everywhere.

Glen Gallant, the lawyer for the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4848 that represents paramedics, argued Thursday that Carrier should not be allowed to intervene in the case.

"This does not affect how the commissioner fulfills his role," he argued.

The judicial review is aimed at resolving apparent contradictions between two rulings on the bilingual hiring requirements for paramedics. (Catherine Allard/Radio-Canada)

But Carrier's lawyer, Michel Doucet, said the commissioner could help the court hearing by providing information on how the language law is interpreted.

Lawyers for the province did not take a position Thursday on whether Carrier should get intervener status.

Implementing McEvoy ruling

Earlier this week, Health Minister Ted Flemming announced the new Progressive Conservative government would not withdraw the judicial review as it had promised, but would also implement the McEvoy decision immediately.

Flemming also said that if the review quashed the McEvoy ruling, he would still implement the changes to hiring requirements and would stop only if a court ordered him to.

That prompted Premier Blaine Higgs to assure francophones on Wednesday that his government respects the rule of law and would continue to enforce the Official Languages Act.

Even so, Higgs wouldn't say in an interview Thursday how the government will react if McEvoy's arbitration decision is struck down.

"I don't want to pre-suppose what might happen with that, but I guess I'd say health care is a primary concern," he said. "We'd have to figure out how we'd deliver on that, because you can't let people not be served."

The premier said he changed his mind and let the review go ahead as part of a "compromise" that would see the McEvoy recommendations implemented immediately as an "interim" measure.

Higgs said the province won't argue whether the McEvoy ruling is constitutional or not but will merely ask the court to provide its interpretation.

Justice Denise LeBlanc said she'll rule soon on whether Carrier can intervene. The main hearing on the McEvoy ruling is scheduled for Jan. 24.