City draws up new plan to save 'several' trees in Officers' Square

Fredericton city staff are working on a plan for Officers' Square that would save "several" of the 19 trees that were supposed to be cut down as part of a renovation project.

"Our engineers have gone back and done pretty extraordinary engineering," David Seabrook, assistant director of growth and community services, said Monday at a council-in-committee meeting.

"I think we can save several of the large mature trees, and in particular I think we can save and protect the ones that most people consider to be iconic in the square."

Seabrook wouldn't say how many trees would be kept or which trees were considered iconic.

"I think we'll talk about those when we come back to council," he said.

People gathered outside Fredericton City Hall in June to voice concerns about the loss of trees in the historic square that runs along Queen Street. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The trees were to be removed during an $8.9 million revitalization of Officers' Square over the next four years that calls for a skating oval and a permanent concert stage.

When residents found out 19 trees had to go, a movement called Save Officers' Square was launched.

"I think council gave staff very clear direction to do what we can to save as many of the large mature trees as possible," said Seabrook. "I think council clearly was responding to what we heard from the public over the summer."

"Now we have to go back and look at all of the cascading impacts on all the rest of the design."

This image shows some of the original plans for the square, which include a permanent stage and skating oval. (City of Fredericton )

Staff working on the new plan will try to protect trees, keep the defining character of the space, and design something that will allow Officers' Square to be used as it has been in the past.

"So that's as a public park, as a place where families can come in the future and enjoy themselves and have a park to play in," said Seabrook.

"And also for things like concerts, festivals, community events that are currently going on."

Staff will return to council in about a month with a new plan.