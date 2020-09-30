New Officers' Square fence not impressing heritage advocates

A controversial revitalization project in Fredericton's downtown is gaining attention again this week following the installation of some posts that are part of a new fence at Officers' Square.

Four sandstone pillars have been installed as part of the fence that's still under construction, but some people are already trying to figure out if they like the way they look.

Fredericton Heritage Trust board member, Ian Robertson, said he's disappointed so far.

"They seem out of scale, out of context, out of character," said Robertson, who's also an architect.

Ian Robertson, a board member with Fredericton Heritage Trust, says he's disappointed with the details of the new fence so far. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Robertson said he understands something had to be done with the overall condition of Officers' Square, but he's afraid some of the characteristics are gone from the historic site.

"I feel that the details do not reflect what the nature of this historic site should be in its final entity," he said.

Heritage advocates not impressed by the new Officers’ Square fence 1:56 Heritage advocates, including Ian Robertson, are not impressed by the new Officers’ Square fence in Fredericton. 1:56

The City of Fredericton confirmed on Wednesday that crews are installing the sandstone pillars now, and according to a statement the fence is "being re-established to match the look and feel of the fence that was there."

Robertson realizes that the fence is still being built, but said the early look at the new posts are lacking details.

"If they [pillars] are in their final form, certainly don't have the type of detailing that the original stone columns had in terms of the horizontal striations," he said.

A rendition of what the new fence around Officers' Square will look like once it's finished. (Submitted/City of Fredericton)

"Being new material, they don't have that heritage patina to them, which may develop over time, but that will take some time to occur," Robertson said.

The revitalization of Officers' Square has been met with controversy since the City of Fredericton released plans for the historic site.

The Fredericton Heritage Trust previously raised concerns about saving the original cast iron fence and about the wall replacement, which the new fence is being built on.

"Change always comes difficult and perhaps we've got to give it some time, but the initial impressions are less than favourable," said Robertson.

According to the City of Fredericton, the cast iron railings were too brittle to use in the new project, and new replicas based on the original railings will be installed in the spring, that meet all safety requirements.