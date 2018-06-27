More than 200 show to voice concern to city about future of Officers' Square

After weeks of complaining about a lack of public consultation, those opposed to the City of Fredericton's plan to modernize Officers' Square in the city's downtown got a chance to be heard.

More than 200 people came out to listen to more than a dozen speakers address the city's development council about a project that would see a skating oval, permanent stage, and a number of other upgrades installed; at the cost of several trees.

The city had already cut down some of the trees in the square before hosting the public consultation meeting on Tuesday night.

Those who chastised the city for its perceived rush to upgrade the public space were often greeted with cheers, applause and standing ovations.

"If the reason these trees have to go is for a skating oval, I would imagine by the time any replacement trees got anywhere close to maturity, that skating oval is going to be long gone," said Nadine Ives with the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.

Nadine Ives with the Conservation Council of New Brunswick doubts any skating oval put in place would outlast the trees currently growing in Officers' Square. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Cities around the world will grow around a tree," said Ives.

"A particular oak tree in Oakville has its own heritage designation. In Japan, a 700-year-old tree was protected when they built a train station around it."

"All over the world people are valuing their trees and there's no reason we can't and we shouldn't value ours in the same way."

The city has met fierce opposition from several groups following the announcement that the century-old tree in the square has to go.

Many have been displeased with the communication from the city, resulting in the formation of groups to oppose development.

Beth Biggs of the Save Officers' Square Community Group, requested a motion from the committee to immediately halt all construction at Officers' Square, and bring the matter before city council.

Biggs said she has collected 7,891 signatures from people who support the move.

She raised the stack above her head to a cheering crowd.

Beth Biggs of Save Officers' Square Community Group waves a stack of signatures she says totals more than 7,890 names in opposition of the plans to update Officers' Square. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Heritage and history

Saving the trees was not the only issue brought before the committee.

Several people concerned about preserving the history of the square also presented arguments against the city's plans.

Grand Chief Ron Tremblay, the traditional chief of the Wolastoq Grand Council, urged Mayor Mike O'Brien to respect the land in question, and its connection to those who used it for thousands of years before.

Grand Chief Ron Tremblay, the traditional chief of the Wolastoq Grand Council, said he is opposed to the removal of trees in Officers' Square. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Our greatest mother, the Earth, she gives us everything we need: food, clothing, shelter," said Tremblay.

"She produces those magnificent dinosaurs of tree at Officers' Square that helps us breathe, that gives us the natural air-conditioning in the summer, which I love sitting down and watching concerts there. It's a beautiful place to do that."

City officials said they would not address concerns brought forward directly Tuesday night, but the opinions shared would be taken into consideration when moving the project forward. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Historians also voiced their worry about proper excavation of the site during construction. Recognized as a site significant to the history of the Canadian army, and the formation of the Royal Canadian Regiment on Dec. 21, 1883, there is concern that artifacts remain underfoot in the space.

"The only way to identify these archeological remains is through detailed archeological excavation," said Jason Jeandron, an archeologist in Fredericton.

"Not by hauling our history away in the back of a dump truck."

The city did not directly address the concerns brought forth at the meeting. Instead, city clerk Jennifer Murray says the feedback will be taken into consideration as the project moves forward.