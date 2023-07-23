2 men dead after off-road vehicle collides with pickup truck Saturday

Two men are dead after a head-on collision between an off-road vehicle and a pickup truck in Little Southwest, N.B., Saturday evening.

RCMP say the accident happened around 6:35 p.m. AT on Little Southwest Road, which is about 30 kilometres northwest of Blackville.

Both the driver and passenger in the side-by-side, a 57-year-old Tracadie man and a 62-year-old Saint-Irénée man, died of their injuries at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.