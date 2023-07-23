Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

2 men dead after off-road vehicle collides with pickup truck Saturday

Two men are dead after a head-on collision in Little Southwest, about 30 kilometres north west of Blackville, N.B.

57-year-old Tracadie man and 62-year-old Saint-Irénée man died at the scene

CBC News ·
A close-up picture of an RCMP badge.
RCMP said the accident happened around 6:35 p.m. Saturday when an off-road vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck on Little Southwest Road. (CBC)

Two men are dead after a head-on collision between an off-road vehicle and a pickup truck in Little Southwest, N.B., Saturday evening.

RCMP say the accident happened around 6:35 p.m. AT on Little Southwest Road, which is about 30 kilometres northwest of Blackville.

Both the driver and passenger in the side-by-side, a 57-year-old Tracadie man and a 62-year-old Saint-Irénée man, died of their injuries at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now