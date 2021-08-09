Bike riders weigh in on the future of Fredericton's Odell Park trails

When Marek Auger was biking at Odell Park in Fredericton last week, he had an unfortunate encounter with the ground after his bike hit an especially bumpy patch on a trail which wasn't marked as being more challenging.

Auger said in an interview that he is fond of the pedestrian trails because of how fast and well-maintained they are, but found that more technical trails were tougher to navigate.

"They're not marked out, so we didn't know what we're getting into. There's no signs or there's no big mapping out of the trails at all, so when you go down, you're kind of all over the place."

Marek Auger is a biker in Fredericton. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Auger's concerns around the trails mirror that observed by the River Valley Cycling mountain biking group.

The Fredericton group has been meeting with city officials with the hopes of improving trails in Odell Park for bike riders.

The city is currently in its final stages of park improvement planning, focusing on four prime parks in the city.

The group was unimpressed with early drafts of the plan put forward by the city that called for the decommissioning of all existing single track trails in Odell Park.

This ended up not being included the plan, and since then the group has been looking to work with the city on issues like better trail signage and potential re-routes.

Some of the trails used for mountain biking. (www.trailforks.com)

Chris Norfolk is the president of the River Valley Cycling group and said the talks with city staff have been productive.

"I think there's a desire from both sides to work on things like erosion, to work on things like stream crossings, probably to improve the rideability of the trails within the park system and to help people navigate around."

The cycling group has walked trails in the park with city staff, who have asked the cyclists to propose an implementation plan that is aligned with the city's park plan.

Chris Norfolk is the president of the River Valley Cycling group. (Zoom)

Levi Taylor is another biker who uses the Odell Park trails and said would like to see a better range of trails with clear visual direction.

"I would end up on a trail and I had no idea where I'm going."

He added he'd like to see, "more types of different conditions for easier riders and maybe more technical for more experienced riders."

Levi Taylor is a biker who uses the Odell Park trails. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Councillor Eric Megarity spoke to CBC about the consultation process that was done for the Odell Park plan and said major changes would need extended consideration.

"We've done our due diligence on that so hopefully, we can get some of these improvements for the four parks budgeted and get on with the work."

The final cost of the project is dependent on how the plan proceeds and how much can be allocated in the budget.