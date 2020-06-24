Sculpture to preserve memory of old 'broccoli tree' in Odell Park

Fredericton's beloved broccoli tree is making a comeback after suffering damage during a flash storm earlier this summer.

The City of Fredericton has called for proposals from artists that would see a sculpture carved from what remains of the old white pine, most of which had to be removed after the storm.

"We just want something to celebrate the tree, preserve its memory and give it a second life," said Angela Watson, cultural development officer for the City of Fredericton.

Holding onto history

Over the years, Watson said, the city has lost a number of trees from major storms, but it wanted to somehow preserve the Odell Park tree, whose shape was often compared to a piece of broccoli.

Most of the tree, which is believed to be about 200 years old, has been removed by city foresters and the Fredericton Tree Commission, which determined the tree was a safety hazard after the storm.

The white pine tree was damaged during an intense thunderstorm in June. (Gary Moore/CBC)

But city crews were able to salvage a stump about three metres high and two metres in diameter, along with several larger limbs.

The tree sits in a field near the Waggoners Lane entrance of the park.

During the summer, residents could often be seen taking photos next to the tree or sitting underneath its large limbs for shade.

A new look

The city hopes the sculpture will be done this fall to prevent any further deterioration or infestation.

"Artists can work with the form and the shape and just bring out a beautiful design," she said.

The budget for this sculptural project is $7,500 and includes artist materials, equipment, and application of preservative treatment.

Watson said there has already been a lot of interest from artists, who are coming up with ideas for the tree.

She's expecting up to 12 people to apply for the project, and a selection committee now being put together will make the final decision.

Artists are asked to submit their proposals by Aug. 31.