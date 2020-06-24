Fredericton's beloved 'broccoli tree' in Odell Park to be removed

The city of Fredericton has decided to cut down a popular white pine tree in Fredericton's Odell Park that was badly damaged in a recent thunderstorm.

The tree's unique features earned it the nickname "the broccoli tree". It is located in a field near the Odell lodge, at the Waggoners Lane entrance.

David Palmer is the author of "The Great Trees of New Brunswick, second edition." He said the tree's characteristics were caused by an insect — the white pine weevil.

According to Palmer, the insect would have killed the main trunk of the tree, causing multiple branching.

The 'broccoli tree' was damaged during an intense thunderstorm earlier this month. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"The main trunks that divide quite low to the ground and come up like sprouts, like a broccoli," Palmer said. "And then it has this crown which is somewhat rounded, almost like a broccoli head."

Palmer estimates that the tree is about 200 years old, though he doesn't know of an official study into its age. He believes it was growing on the Odell Farm, back when the land belonged to the Odell family.

"It's been an icon on the Fredericton landscape for decades, so it's certainly a sad event," Palmer said of the damage to the tree.

The City of Fredericton says the tree is beyond repair.

Fredericton city forester Mike Glynn said the tree suffered "catastrophic damage" as a result of high winds and rain during a brief, but intense, thunderstorm on Friday, June 5.

Glynn said city staff assessed the condition of the tree and determined that removing it is the only option for public safety.

David Palmer is an author of The Great Trees of New Brunswick, second edition. The broccoli tree was featured in the first book. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Any other year — non-COVID year — you could expect to see several daycare classes underneath the tree enjoying the shade it provides," he said.

"The problem is when you have damage to the extent that we see on this pine tree, the tree becomes unpredictable... there's no telling when the tree could fail," Glynn said, adding he's surprised that the tree was so severely damaged in the storm.

Palmer agrees with the City's plan to remove the tree from the park in the name of public safety, but he would like for them to consider leaving a large chunk of the stump that could be seen as public art.

The 'broccoli tree' was featured in The Great Trees of New Brunswick in 1987 written by David Folster. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Instead of cutting it right to the ground, would be to cut it say 8 feet up, or ten feet up, or so, above where it branches, so you sort of have the stem effect of the broccoli," he said, adding that it would still likely deteriorate in 20 or 30 years.

Mike Glynn welcomed the suggestion and said all options are on the table, and the tree won't be removed until there's a plan in place for the wood.

"Recognizing that this tree has some importance to citizens of Fredericton, so we're looking at options where we can utilize the wood to preserve the memory of that tree," Glynn said, adding that park furniture or public art pieces are options.

Glynn said once the tree is removed the City will likely plant another tree in the area.