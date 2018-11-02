Fewer jobs but lower unemployment rate in New Brunswick for October

New Brunswick's unemployment rate dropped in October but the province also lost 1,800 jobs in the same month.

The mixed statistics come from Statistics Canada's October labour force estimates.

The unemployment rate declined from 7.9 per cent in September to 7.2 per cent in October.

Overall, the province lost 700 full-time jobs and 1,100 part-time jobs in October.

The job losses come after an addition of 1,600 jobs in September but contribute to an overall downward trend amounting to a net 2,000 job losses in the past year.

The overall unemployment rate dropped 0.6 per cent from 7.8 per cent last October.

Compared with the rest of Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick sits with Prince Edward Island with the lowest unemployment rate, followed by Nova Scotia at 7.7 per cent and Newfoundland and Labrador at 12.7 per cent.

While Newfoundland and Labrador lost 800 jobs in October, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia both gained jobs, 500 and 1,300 respectively.

Across the province

Unemployment rates fell or remained stagnant in the province's five regions used for employment statistics.

The highest was in the Campbellton-Miramichi region at 11 per cent, down from 11.1 per cent.

The rate in Saint John-St.Stephen also fell, from 7.3 per cent to 6.9 per cent, Moncton-Richibucto fell from 6.4 per cent to 5.6 per cent and Edmundston-Woodstock fell from 4.8 per cent to 4.4 per cent.

Fredericton-Oromocto's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.6 per cent.