What it's like to weigh 500 pounds in Saint John

Saint John — and the whole world, for that matter — wasn't designed for someone who weighs 499.6 pounds.

Until a few months ago, Dan Culberson was painfully aware of that on a daily basis.

"You are constantly reminded," he said. "From the time you wake up and everything hurts, until you go to bed."

"In public, people stare. You break chairs. Stairs squeak. You're out of breath going up the simplest of inclines.

Culberson at age 10, left, and a few years ago at his heaviest: 499.6 pounds. 'The biggest person I’ve known.' (Submitted by Dan Culberson)

"Flying is a royal pain. You need extenders, extra seats. No one wants to sit beside you, that's for sure. There are a million things you have to think about all the time.

"There's nothing positive about it."

Culberson, 41, lives on the west side and is self-employed as a photographer and web developer.

He's been married to his wife, Julie, for 14 years.

At his heaviest, Culberson, who is five feet eight inches tall, weighed nearly 500 pounds.

His body mass index was 75.9. A healthy BMI is considered to be between 18.5 and 24.9.

This Saint John photographer says the world isn't built for people who are 500 pounds, and he shares his journey of walking to lose weight — and losing weight to walk more. 2:19

'The biggest person most people will ever know'

Culberson doesn't remember a time when he wasn't overweight.

Based on childhood photos, he guesses the last time was when he was "six or seven."

"For most of my life, I was the biggest kid in my class," he said. "The biggest person I've known. The biggest person most people will ever know."

In his teens, he made a routine visit to the doctor. The doctor handed him "some stats about BMI and a drawing of a normal, healthy person and an overweight person," Culberson said.

Culberson sporting a stylish cat sweater at around age four. 'I know from pictures I probably was [a normal weight] until I was six or seven or something like that.' (Submitted by Dan Culberson)

He also suggested a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet. But Culberson had no idea what that would look like, or how to stick to a plan like that.

"Without apps or [the internet] there was no way to look up what was in anything," he said.

Discouraged, he gave up.

"That was unsuccessful for another 20 years," he said.

'Thousands and thousands of calories'

Through his twenties and thirties, Culberson "ate a ton of fast food, nearly every day," he said.

"Thousands and thousands of calories. A lot of junk food, a lot of chips. I've always liked healthy foods. I like salad, I like vegetables. But I really like crappy food too."

Culberson believes his relationship to food is similar to an addiction.

"I think about food the minute I get stressed, the minute I'm sad, the minute I want to celebrate. Anything like that, I think about going to food. It's comfort, it's escape."

But last fall, he hit rock bottom.

'When you’re 40, you shouldn’t feel like you’re going to die every morning,' Culberson said. (Submitted by Anthony Stuart)

A combination of factors resulted in his losing three of his biggest clients in the span of three days.

In the months that ensued, "I found my rock bottom," he said.

"For me, one of the things I obviously had to start admitting was holding me back — my business, my relationships, my life — was my size."

Dan Culberson had reached 500 pounds at 40 years old. He's lost 100 pounds in a few months walking almost daily around Irving Nature Park. CBC's Julia Wright walked with him on his journey. 10:31

He downloaded an app and started tracking everything he ate.

He ventured to the Irving Nature Park — a 7.5-kilometre trail near his house — with his camera for a walk.

The first time he tried it, he said, it took him five hours to walk 3.5 kilometres and back again.

"When you're 40, you shouldn't feel like you're going to die every morning," he said.

'One of the things I obviously had to start admitting was holding me back — my business, my relationships, my life — was my size,' Culberson said. (Submitted by Anthony Stuart)

One step at a time

Since May, he's continued to track what he eats. The walks in the nature park have become more frequent — and less painful.

Tina McBriarty, a frequent cyclist, said she sees Culberson walking "almost every day in the park."

She calls him her "hero."

She's 55 and, facing an uphill ride out of the park each day, finds Culberson an inspiration.

"I see him here walking every day and think, 'if he can do that, I can do this.'"

On his walks, Culberson said, "I can hear the birds and look at the trees. Sometimes I wear headphones and listen to music, but mostly I just listen to the world around me."

Culberson, a 100 pounds down from his highest weight, on a recent walk in the Irving Nature Park, where he walks most days. (Julia Wright / CBC)

What else does he think about when he's walking out there?

"Just get to the next tree before you die," he said, laughing. "That's usually it."

"I was 355 when I was a teenager. So I don't know what it's like to be an adult who weighs less than that.

"I want to fly and travel more easily. There are a lot of walks I want to do that would have just been impossible before — and some are still impossible now.

"Climb mountains, stuff like that. It would be cool to get on a bicycle someday."

Long road ahead

Culberson has lost 100 pounds since January through a combination of diet and exercise.

But he's still classified as super morbidly obese.

Even though he doesn't have a dramatic before-and-after photo to show off — yet — he's sharing his experiences to help people understand "what it's like to be me."

He's far from alone. In 2017 in New Brunswick, more than 70 per cent of adults were either overweight or obese, according to the New Brunswick Medical Society.

Culberson on a recent trip to the Magdalen Islands. 'I want to fly and travel more easily. There are a lot of walks I want to do that would have just been impossible before — and some are still impossible now.' (Submitted by Anthony Stuart)

"I very much have a long way to go, so I try not to talk about myself as some big success story," Culberson said. "Five hundred to 400 is good, but a 400-pound man is still the biggest man that most people will ever know.

"You can look on the internet and find a lot of stories of people who were super morbidly obese and became super buff. But there aren't a lot of people who are willing to talk about being morbidly obese while they're morbidly obese."

Culberson believes a lot of people have trouble being honest with themselves.

"My goal is to try and be better in every way, but particularly in my health. Every day, in every way, until I die.

"That sounds cheesy. But I want to keep getting healthier — until I can't."