New obesity guidelines require work to be beneficial, says UNB researcher

New guidelines around treating obesity were published in the Canadian Medical Association journal on Tuesday and a University of New Brunswick professor thinks it's an important step in the right direction but will require some work before seeing benefits.

Stephan Dombrowski, who specializes in behaviour and weight loss management, said one issue is the guidelines are aimed at family doctors.

"Without a primary care provider you will not be able to benefit from the great content of these guidelines," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

As of July 2018, around 44,000 New Brunswick residents were without a family doctor.

The guidelines include recognizing obesity as a chronic disease, asking the patient's permission before offering advice around weight loss and assessing the individual to determine the root cause of the disease.

In 2017, Statistics Canada reported that over 70 per cent of adults in New Brunswick are either overweight or obese.

Training needed

To bring these recommendations to life, Dombrowski said healthcare professionals need training to understand the thinking behind the guidelines and how to use them.

"It goes back to the support that is needed and how to do this in a respectful way so people feel heard and listened to."

Dombrowski said added supports are needed to properly implement the recommendations.

The guidelines recommend that things such as bariatric surgeries, meant to help you lose weight, be considered as a treatment option.

"These services need to exist so they can be supports for our healthcare providers. People need to have access to healthcare providers and the interventions around them."

He said the guidelines, if applied correctly, will help lead to people living with obesity feel less stigmatised.

Are the new guidelines for treatment of obesity in adults a step in the right direction? Stephan Dombrowski is a professor in Kinesiology at the University of New Brunswick, specializing in behaviour and weight loss management. 11:34

"[These guidelines] have been developed with patients who are living with obesity. They've put the lived experience of obesity at the centre of the guidelines."

He said it's important to realize and respect that not everybody living with obesity wants to lose weight.

"It's being advocated here, where it's not 'I'm the expert and I'm telling you what you need to do.' It's more a relationship of being equal, and asking permission and acknowledging that there's expertise in the lived experience."