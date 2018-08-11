Massive new trampoline park opening soon in Saint John

Melissa Roy is a trampoline park connoisseur.

While designing Oasis Trampoline Park in east Saint John, she visited "dozens and dozens" of parks across North America to scope out the latest equipment, picking "all the pieces we liked best."

Roy's 21,500-square-foot facility set to open later this month in Parkway Mall will include several Olympic-sized "super trampolines," a climbing wall, dodge ball, basketball, slack lining, a rope ladder and cage ball, "where you go in with a friend and kind of compete," Roy said.

"It's really high-energy."

They're excited to introduce a Wipeout-style trampoline game — similar to "the massive, spinning thing you see on the Ninja Warrior shows on TV."

Toddlers will be able to play in a designated soft play space.

"It's for everybody," Roy said, from toddlers to "anyone who feels up to jumping."

Some assembly required

A welder works on the frame for one of the trampolines. Safety is 'our number one concern,' said park co-owner and operator Melissa Roy. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The Saint John park will be the third trampoline park in New Brunswick, after Sky Zone and Get Air, which both opened in Moncton in 2016.

"I know a lot of families travel to Moncton," Roy said. "[Saint John] is a good place for us to be."

Construction — including gutting the entire space and raising the ceilings in the former Goodlife gym — has been underway since March.

The park will bring 35 jobs to the east side.

"We're about three weeks out and we have most of our structure finished," said Roy, who co-owns the park with business partners Steve Darrach and Jason Wall. "We're very comfortable with where we're at."

Shipped from China

One of the massive trampolines being installed in the park. Construction on the former Goodlife gym in Fredericton involved raising the ceilings to accommodate the clearance jumpers get on the large trampolines. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The park is being assembled with assistance from a major Chinese supplier.

The equipment "came in five massive shipping containers," Roy said. The company "also sent two Chinese engineers with the equipment, and we hired a translator to [help] put it all together."

One of the biggest in the region, the park is part of a major trend, she said.

"We've been seeing trampoline parks popping up all over the country," Roy said. "There are 800 across North America."

"We wanted to promote activity for our kids — a place that families can get together and have a safe space where they can have fun."

Safety highest priority

With the growing popularity of trampoline parks, concerns have also been raised about safety.

Safety is "our number one concern," Roy said said.

Several serious accidents have occurred in and around foam pits, which some parks use to break the fall of trampoliners during acrobatic manoeuvres.

In light of the safety concerns surrounding foam pits, Oasis Trampoline Park will be using air-bag technology similar to that used to break falls in Hollywood stunts, which are "really comfortable and really safe for people to fall into," Roy said.

"We're part of the International Trampoline Association, so we're following all of their guidelines," she said. "It's something we're going to keep top of mind."

All staff members will receive extensive training, including training in CPR.

"Everything is netted, everything is padded. We've met every standard that's out there."

Great workout — and pizza

The climbing wall at Oasis Trampoline Park will also include several Olympic-size 'super trampolines,' dodgeball, basketball, slacklining, a rope ladder and cage ball. (Julia Wright / CBC)

While bouncing on a trampoline might look easy, it's actually a relatively intense cardiovascular workout.

For those looking to refuel, a café will serve pizza, fries, coffee and snacks.

The price of a single ticket will be $17, with a discount rate for families.

Roy anticipates the park will be open before the end of August. The official opening date will be announced in the coming weeks on social media.

"Saint John has got so much starting," Roy said. "There are so many great businesses and family things popping up, and we really wanted to be a part of that.

"I'm excited to bring the community of Saint John something that's new, exciting [and] that gets them up and moving," she said.