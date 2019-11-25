RCMP determine man killed wife, then himself at home near St. Stephen

RCMP are not laying charges after they determined a man shot and killed his wife, then turned the firearm on himself at their house in Charlotte County.

In a news release, the RCMP said the investigation into the deaths of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man from Oak Bay has concluded.

RCMP won't release the names of the two people but confirmed they were husband and wife.

They were found dead in their a home on Route 170, about 10 kilometres from St. Stephen, on Saturday morning.

The person who discovered the bodies called police, RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh said, but it's not clear how long the man and woman were dead before they were found.

Autopsies on both of them have been completed, the release said.

The investigation found the woman's death was "the result of a homicide, and that the man was responsible for her death."

The man then died "as a result of a self-inflicted wound," the release said.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene. Rogers-Marsh said they both died of gunshot wounds, but would not say the type of firearm used.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths, no criminal charges will be laid," the release said.