Couple involved in murder-suicide near St. Stephen identified

The two people who died in a murder-suicide near St. Stephen were 62-year-old Sheldon Cleghorn and 61-year-old Gertrude (Trudy) Cleghorn, CBC News has confirmed.

The couple's bodies were discovered Saturday morning at their Oak Bay house by a person who called police.

RCMP said earlier that a man had killed his wife and then himself at the house on Route 170, about 10 kilometres outside St. Stephen.

Police confirmed the two were married but wouldn't confirm the names and said the investigation is closed.

The couple's obituaries have been posted online. Trudy Cleghorn's obituary said she spent years working as a bookkeeper, overseeing the companies and buildings she and her husband, Sheldon, owned.

RCMP were called to the couple's Oak Bay home after someone discovered their bodies. (CBC)

The Cleghorns owned six apartment complexes in the St. Stephen area, as well as five gravel trucks.

Trudy Cleghorn was passionate about reading, crossword puzzles and second-hand stores and loved to travel, the obituary said.

"Trudy was always making it first priority to find any time she could to spend with her family. She was well known for giving you the shirt right off her back."

The two are survived by three daughters, two sons, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"It would be Trudy's greatest wish that instead of donations in her memory that you would just express an act of kindness to [someone] else," her obituary said.

Sheldon Cleghorn's obituary said he was a school bus driver for many years, as well as the owner of Cleghorn Sales & Service.

"Sheldon loved to travel, skidoo, spend time at his camp," his obituary said.

Family members have previously told CBC they do not want to talk about what happened.

Community shocked

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern said he was shocked by the couple's death. He said he didn't know the Cleghorns personally but often saw them walking briskly in the mornings.

"Always smiling," he said.

MacEachern said the community is just as shocked as he is. And while people are glad police answered the question of what happened, the question of why it happened remains.

"Everyone wants to understand that," MacEachern said. "It's a serious, serious issue. You know, that's someone's mom and dad, or grandparents. It's tough on the community."

Both obituaries said there will be no visitation, but friends are invited to a memorial service on Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Humphreys' Funeral Home.