Southwest N.B. volunteer firefighters resign, cite amalgamation trouble

The majority of a southwestern New Brunswick volunteer fire department have resigned citing problems with amalgamation.

The fire chief, assistant chief and other Oak Bay fire department members resigned this month, according to a resignation letter, Facebook posts and interviews.

The department, with about 14 members, serves an area east of St. Stephen. The unincorporated area was amalgamated with St. Stephen by the province as part of local governance reforms on Jan. 1.

The volunteer department, previously overseen by the province's Department of Local Government, now falls under the control of the St. Stephen municipal government.

"This process of amalgamation has been fraught with behind closed door actions, no communication, and what feels like more of a hostile takeover than an amalgamation," the resignation letter states.

Chief, deputy chief among those resigning

James Brown posted on Facebook he resigned as fire chief of Oak Bay, located around 10 kilometres from St. Stephen, on March 8 after more than 25 years with the department.

A lengthy resignation letter, shared Tuesday, says George MacLeod, the assistant chief, and Capt. Bob Barrett are resigning March 24.

The resignation letter says Oak Bay's firefighters felt left out of discussions about their future. It also blames the provincial government for not providing more clarity on what would happen following amalgamation.

Capt. Bob Barrett told CBC News in an interview there was a loss of trust that led to the Oak Bay resignations. (Oak Bay Fire Departmet/Twitter)

Barrett told CBC News in an interview the "vast majority" of its members are resigning.

Barrett said it wasn't something they wanted to do, but felt like they could no longer trust community leadership based on a series of events in recent months, some of which CBC News could not immediately verify.

A January report to St. Stephen's municipal council says the community's bylaws allow Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Renaud in consultation with council to create, eliminate, merge or divide departments as long as it doesn't result in a lower level of service to the community.

It says based on that, the decision on the fire department is Renaud's responsibility.

"As there is absolutely no desire on the part of Administration to reduce the level of Fire Services, despite misinformation disseminated during the election campaign period, this requirement will be met moving forward," the report states.

The report says two proposals by the current fire chiefs of Oak Bay and St. Stephen for the future of fire services were being considered. The St. Stephen website says its department is crewed 24/7 and that it has six career firefighters, including a chief, and about 24 volunteers.

The St. Stephen fire department located on Union Street. The St. Stephen website says its department has six career firefighters, including a chief, and about 24 volunteers. (Google Maps)

One proposal describes a plan for a merged department with one fire chief, a deputy chief and two fire stations.

The second proposes one fire chief per station and two deputy chiefs, as well as some shared officers.

The report points to problems with the second proposal, including that volunteers from one station would be compensated while those at the other station would not, and an "ill conceived" plan to have two chiefs.

Barrett said Oak Bay's proposal called for essentially keeping the status quo with its members remaining unpaid volunteers.

The report also raises concerns about the other plan, and discusses the benefits of both.

It was initially presented to council in January and later to a committee in February. Meeting minutes don't indicate what happened at council, but Barrett described contentious meetings that left Oak Bay members disheartened.

You volunteer, you give up your time and and you risk your life and I don't, we don't, ask much in return for that. - Capt. Bob Barrett

Other events, including a disconnected phone for the chief and lapsed insurance for a fire truck affecting response capacity, deepened those feelings, he said.

Barrett said there was a loss of trust that led to the resignations.

"You volunteer, you give up your time and and you risk your life and I don't, we don't, ask much in return for that. Respect — it would be maybe a good thing. And maybe to try and build trust. But it wasn't there."

Renaud did not return requests for comment Wednesday.

Municipal District of St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern said it's 'been challenging.' (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Allan MacEachern, mayor of the Municipal District of St. Stephen, said he couldn't discuss personnel issues.

However, in an interview Wednesday he acknowledged problems with communication.

"There are some challenges with the department and some of its communication, from us or them both," MacEachern said.

"It's been challenging. As I said, this municipal district started Jan. 1st, so we're all new as well and this is new to our staff. So it's been challenging and it's an emotional topic."

Province 'concerned'

Katherina Boucher, a spokesperson for the provincial government, sent a statement Wednesday saying fire services were told last year that the status quo would continue through amalgamation into this year.

"What changes the local government chooses to make in the future is entirely within their purview," Boucher said.

"That said, we are concerned with what we have been hearing," she said, and government has worked with the Office of the Fire Marshal "to have him offer support to this local government to ensure a sustainable service is in place for the protection of the citizens of this local government."