N.B. failed to ensure nursing homes were prepared for a pandemic, audit finds

The New Brunswick government did not make sure nursing homes were prepared for a pandemic, and their staff shortages and other problems played a critical role in the impact of COVID-19, Auditor General Paul Martin says in an audit released Thursday.

Ninety nursing-home residents and one staff member died because of the pandemic, as of March 31, 2022.

The Department of Social Development did not have an up-to-date pandemic plan before COVID-19 or provide financial resources to nursing homes to support the development of pandemic plans, Martin told the legislature's standing committee on public accounts.

Departmental standards for infection prevention and control were also "below best practice," according to Martin.

Infection Prevention and Control Canada recommends a minimum of one full-time infection prevention and control professional for every 150 to 200 beds, depending on the severity of illness. The department hired two infection prevention and control specialists to guide nursing homes on minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

"According to the department, the specialists made efforts to work with each home in outbreak, but with the number of nursing homes experiencing outbreaks they were unable to visit every home in person," the report says.

The department continued annual inspections of nursing homes during the pandemic and several areas of non-compliance were noted, "however, enforcement options were limited as the department lacked enforcement mechanisms."

Areas of non-compliance increased during the pandemic, said Martin. For example, 20 nursing homes reported staffing levels as "strained or critical," and 73 per cent of the homes did not meet nursing home design standards.

"Nursing home risks remain unaddressed," Martin concluded.

He made a total of eight recommendations, including that the department work with nursing homes to address key inspection non-compliance areas, particularly staffing levels, and that timely access to infection prevention and control specialists be ensured.