Nursing home contract talks on hold ahead of court hearing

Talks between the union representing 4,100 nursing home workers in New Brunswick and the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes have stopped and it isn't clear when they will resume.

"It's with a heavy heart that we're here," Sharon Teare, the president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions said.

In a statement Thursday morning, the provincial government said "an enhanced offer " was presented by the association during three days of negotiations this week.

Teare said the proposal wasn't acceptable, and she laughed when asked about the province's news release.

"Lies," she said. "It was no where near what would've settled the issue that's here today."

A mediator directed that the parties in the negotiations "temporarily break," the province's statement said. No further talks are scheduled this week.

"This is not an end to negotiations and we remain optimistic that the discussions this week and the enhanced offer from the employer will build towards an agreement that is fair to all parties," the province said.

The association did not immediately return a request for comment. The province had accepted the union's request to join the talks on Monday.

Teare said the union was presented with a proposed three-year contract with wage increases members had already rejected.

She said the employer presented an offer with a median wage increase of 10.5 cents per hour every six months.

Court hearing Friday

Union members had previously rejected a tentative agreement last year. The offer included a one per cent annual wage increase over four years.

The union and provincial government will seek rulings from a judge Friday that could affect whether the 4,100 workers represented by the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions can strike.

The union wants a 10-day stay of a labour board decision lifted.

The province is seeking a continuation of the stay until a judicial review is carried out of the December 2018 labour board decision.

That decision looked at the province's 2009 law deeming nursing home workers an essential service, which would keep them on the job in the event of a strike. The ruling called the law unconstitutional.