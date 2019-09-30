'Angry' nursing home workers prepared to vote on final offer, union says

Nursing home workers are prepared to vote now on what the provincial government calls its final offer, the council president of nursing home unions says.

"The overwhelming communication received from nursing home workers are, they're angry. They're very angry," said Shannon Teare, the president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.

Last week, Premier Blaine Higgs proposed an offer that includes wage increases over four years of one, 1.25, 1.5 and 1.75 per cent, but workers would have to give up two sick days per year.

When the province describes an offer as final, the law says it must be put to union members for a vote. The Employment and Labour Board will oversee the voting on the offer, and Higgs said he hopes it can be wrapped up within two months.

But Teare said the workers are already prepared to vote.

"To say it as clear as can be, nursing home workers are tired of not being able to provide quality care," Teare said.

"I think the reality of it is that the government is not seeing it. It's easier to shift the blame on the worker than it is to accept accountability to absolutely fix it."

Teare said she wants the government to realize that nursing home workers are tired of working in poor conditions.

The government "is drawing a line in the sand," she said. "And they're drawing it against the union, and it's unfortunate that they're not seeing that the workers and nursing home residents deserve better."

At a news conference on Friday, Higgs said he's aware of the working conditions of nursing home employees, but wage increases aren't the only way to improve their working situation.

Higgs says he wants to help improve working conditions at nursing homes, but the union says workers don't believe him. (CBC)

"I want to work with them to fix those conditions. ... We know they work hard. No one has ever questioned that and we don't question that."

Teare said she doesn't expect the province to follow through with this promise to address working conditions.

We have our position, but our position is that if you improve the working conditions then you improve the living conditions. - Shannon Teare, council president

"It's really hard to believe, because as nursing home workers, we've actually believed that what comes first to us are our residents and their families," she said.

Teare said she and the union want to reach a resolution, but working conditions must be guaranteed to improve.

"I understand [the premier] has his position," she said. "We have our position. But our position is that if you improve the working conditions then you improve the living conditions."