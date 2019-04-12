About 500 march in Fredericton in support of nursing home workers
CUPE organized March for Fair Wages as fight with provincial government continues
About 500 people from across New Brunswick gathered in downtown Fredericton on Friday morning to march in support of nursing home workers in their fight for higher wages.
The March for Fair Wages was organized by CUPE, which represents the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, but members of other public-sector unions who are also seeking to renew their collective agreements joined in.
Many sported CUPE's black and yellow colours and pumped the union's fist-shaped yellow signs in the air as Fredericton police officers kept a close watch.
Close to 4,000 unionized nursing home employees in the non-profit sector voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike a month ago, but a court order prevents them from doing so, and the government has refused to go to binding arbitration.
"We were expecting to hear back from the employer by the end of the week," the union said in a letter to its members.
"Instead, we have heard from the mediator that the employer is working on a package and he will contact us to return to the table once he has heard from the employer.
"Until such time we will continue our activism."
The union wants a 20 per cent wage increase over four years, saying that's about a dollar-an-hour raise for a resident attendant.
The nursing home workers have been without a contract for 30 months.
Various unions bused people in from Saint John, Tracadie, Campbellton and other regions for the event. The buses left the Fredericton Inn at 11:15 a.m.
With files from Gabrielle Fahmy and Shane Fowler
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.