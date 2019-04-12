About 500 march in Fredericton in support of nursing home workers

About 500 people from across New Brunswick gathered in downtown Fredericton on Friday morning to march in support of nursing home workers in their fight for higher wages.

The March for Fair Wages was organized by CUPE, which represents the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, but members of other public-sector unions who are also seeking to renew their collective agreements joined in.

Many sported CUPE's black and yellow colours and pumped the union's fist-shaped yellow signs in the air as Fredericton police officers kept a close watch.

Close to 4,000 unionized nursing home employees in the non-profit sector voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike a month ago, but a court order prevents them from doing so, and the government has refused to go to binding arbitration.

"We were expecting to hear back from the employer by the end of the week," the union said in a letter to its members.

"Instead, we have heard from the mediator that the employer is working on a package and he will contact us to return to the table once he has heard from the employer.

"Until such time we will continue our activism."

The union wants a 20 per cent wage increase over four years, saying that's about a dollar-an-hour raise for a resident attendant.

The nursing home workers have been without a contract for 30 months.

Various unions bused people in from Saint John, Tracadie, Campbellton and other regions for the event. The buses left the Fredericton Inn at 11:15 a.m.