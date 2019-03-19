Nursing home workers' push for binding arbitration falls flat in the legislature

A Liberal motion calling on the Higgs government to agree to binding arbitration with the union for nursing home workers has fallen flat, with no vote and no end in sight to the labour dispute.

Union officials walked away from talks on Wednesday, saying they wouldn't return to the bargaining table without an arbitrator present.

Union representatives brought a petition with about 5,000 signatures to the legislature Thursday, also calling for binding arbitration.

If it passed, the motion might not have forced the Progressive Conservative government to do anything but would have shown that a majority of MLAs opposed the government's stance.

A first amendment introduced by the Green Party would have urged the government fully fund any collective agreement resulting from the binding arbitration.

But the People's Alliance then introduced a sub-amendment to the Green Party clause that read: "...under terms and conditions acceptable to all negotiating parties and the province."

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the nursing home workers, called the sub-amendment tabled by Kris Austin a betrayal.

"We thought that all three parties, the Liberals, the Greens, the People's Alliance were on the same page when it came to binding arbitration," said CUPE communications rep Simon Ouellette. "But as you can see, the People's Alliance flaked, they switched sides."

Ouellette said the sub-amendment made by Austin "neuters" the motion to the point where it's not a true binding arbitration.

The union is accusing the People's Alliance of flip-flopping to side with government instead of workers, because of a sub-amendment leader Kris Austin introduced to the motion for binding arbitration made in the legislature Thursday. (CBC)

"The message is clear, the People's Alliance is saying 'We're not siding with the workers, we're siding with the PCs.'"

Ouellette said the legislature ran out of time to take a vote, but that was because of Austin's motion and other "stall techniques" in earlier legislative business by the PCs.

"The Higgs government didn't want to put people as a priority so they consistently made sure that there would be no binding arbitration going forward."

He said the Progressive Conservatives lobbied the People's Alliance hard to get them to switch sides, and are using procedural elements to prevent workers from getting a deal and being heard.

"The Conservatives are mortified that if someone actually looks at what is going on in the nursing homes they'll realize that the workers are not angry for nothing."

CBC News was not able to reach Austin for a comment Thursday night.

Austin told reporters at the legislature earlier in the day that he is in favour of binding arbitration but feels the Liberals have lost credibility in bringing forward the motion.

"I find it pretty rich that the Liberals all of the sudden had this eureka moment that they have the solution to this issue when they had 21 months to fix it and they didn't," Austin said.

"What we have said all along is we want to see negotiations at the table first and foremost, I think that's the best way to come to a solution. If that fails, binding arbitration, absolutely, but I do think there has to be certain parameters around that."

The legislature won't vote on the motion until May.

Ouellette said the union received a call from its employer, the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, late Thursday night asking that the two sides return to the negotiating table Friday morning.

The association is funded by the provincial government,

In the interim, the matter will appear before the Court of Appeals on April 17. The court will hear a case about whether a lower court judge wrongly denied the province's request for an order effectively preventing the workers at 46 nursing homes from striking.