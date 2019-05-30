Most nursing home workers vote to accept tentative agreement

Thousands of New Brunswick nursing home workers have voted to ratify a tentative agreement, ending a protracted contract dispute that saw them on the verge of striking last year.

More than 4,400 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees at 51 non-profit homes voted by secret ballot on the agreement in recent weeks.

Forty five of the 51 locals voted to accept the offer, while six voted to reject it, according to a news release issued Monday. The six homes were not named.

"For those six homes that have rejected the deal, we will reach out to them in order to determine what our next step will be," Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, which represents the local at each home, said in a statement.

Teare said the agreement doesn't fix all of the issues with working conditions.

Sharon Teare is president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, which represents thousands of workers in 51 non-profit homes across the province. (CBC)

According to a summary of the offer obtained by CBC News last month, the wage increases are 1.25 per cent in the first year, 1.5 per cent in years two through four, and two per cent in years five and six.

The increases are close to the "final offer" from the province last fall, which funds nursing homes, but below the 12 per cent sought by the union over four years.

The workers include licensed practical nurses, resident attendants, dietary and laundry workers and some clerical workers. Their last contract expired in October 2016.

The workers had rejected a previous tentative agreement in 2018 with increases of one per cent annually for four years.

Talks broke down last winter and members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

Just hours before that strike was set to begin, the province secured a court order that barred them from walking off the job.

It led to a protracted series of legal challenges that ultimately sided with the union. No strike occurred.

The tentative agreement was reached May 26.