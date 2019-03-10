Nursing home workers headed back to the bargaining table Monday after their plans to strike were thwarted by a 10-day, court-ordered delay.

Talks are resuming between the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, and the New Brunswick Association of Nursing homes, the non-profit organization that represents all 68 licensed nursing homes in the province.

But union president Sharon Teare said negotiations can only go so far without anyone from government present.

The Department of Social Development, not the nursing home association, controls the money, she said.

"If they want a resolution to this, they need to come to the table," Teare said of the government.

The union and the association have been negotiating for 28 months. More than 4,100 workers at 46 non-profit nursing homes are involved in the contract dispute, asking for pay raises, improved working conditions and more funded hours of care.

Other CUPE members rallied in solidarity with nursing home workers on Saturday. The nursing home workers had expected to go on strike on Sunday morning, but a court order changed those plans. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"I think the government needs to own this crisis," Teare said.

Social Development Minster Dorothy Shephard said the nursing home association and CUPE have always been able to come to an agreements.

"I find it unusual that this union did not take a strike vote before the last election," she said, referring to the Sept. 24 provincial vote that eventually resulted in the Progressive Conservatives taking charge of government, replacing the Liberals.

"They had a government that was prone to spending, spending, spending, going into a very close election."

Shephard pointed to a provincial law passed in 2009 to ensure some nursing home staff would remain on the job in the event of a strike. But a December 2018 labour board decision said that law violates collective bargaining rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard wondered why the union didn't take a strike vote when the Liberals were in power, since they would have been more willing to spend on nursing home care. (CBC)

"And because of a ruling in December that gives them the right to walk out of the nursing home en masse, they took a strike vote," Shephard said.

Nursing home workers voted overwhelming in favour of a strike and announced on Saturday that they would walk out on Sunday. The province then went to the Court of Queen's Bench and secured a delay in the strike.

I really think Minster Shephard and the minister of finance need to be at the table. - Cecile Cassista, Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights

It is possible the workers could strike after the 10 days are up, and they are allowed to hold protests and information pickets, which they were doing at some homes on Monday.

Cecile Cassista, the executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights in the province, called the situation a "huge crisis."

She said the contract dispute is a "prime example" of why senior care belongs under the umbrella of the Department of Health.

Cassista said the third-party system doesn't seem to work, and said she thinks government need to deal with the negotiations first-hand, rather than through the nursing home association.

"I really think Minster Shephard and the minister of finance need to be at the table," Cassista said.

"They need to be there to hear from the workers."

Cecile Cassista, executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights, feel government needs to deal with the labour dispute firsthand. (CBC)

Cassista said she has heard from worried family members concerned about the potential strike as well as the staffing shortages.

She said a friend of hers whose brother is in a home didn't receive his breakfast until 10:30 a.m. because of staffing shortages.

Cassista said she disagreed with the government's implementation of the stay order.

"Collective bargaining has to take its course," she said, adding that prolonging the standoff will only make things worse.