Nursing home strike decision expected today

Justice Paulette Garnett will reveal her decision today on whether to extend or rescind the Court of Queen's Bench ruling that prohibited more than 4,000 New Brunswick nursing home workers from striking for higher pay and better working conditions.

Garnett will hand down her ruling in court at 1:30 p.m.

Two weeks ago, more than 90 per cent of workers voted in favour of a strike for higher pay and better conditions. But the court of Queen's Bench granted a 10-day stay on March 10, preventing the workers from striking

.

In December 2018, a labour board decision said that a 2009 law forcing nursing home workers to stay on the job in the event of a strike violates collective bargaining rights.

The New Brunswick government wants the stay extended until a judicial review of the labour board decision is complete, but it's not clear how long that could take.

The union wants the stay rescinded so that its members can strike.