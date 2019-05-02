Security, supporters of nursing home workers clash outside cabinet minister's office

Things got heated Thursday outside the minister of social development's office in Fredericton, with security barring entry to the premises, people yelling, and food ending up on the floor.

Members of CUPE, the union representing nursing home workers, have held a sit-in outside Dorothy Shephard's downtown office since Wednesday morning, demanding a meeting with the minister to discuss their contract dispute.

About a dozen people camped there overnight, but on Thursday police barred access to the building to supporters, the news media, and some Opposition Liberal members of the legislature.

Things escalated at lunch time, when some people tried to give the protesters food through the door.

Security officers told them they were not allowed to bring in food, but people continued to try to force it through, and security pushed it away.

At one point, a sandwich ended up on the floor.

"Shame, shame!" yelled the protesters.

Dozens came out to protest on the street outside Dorothy Shephard's office in downtown Fredericton at the same time a confrontation with police was taking place. (CBC)

At the same time, a few dozen people were carrying posters on the street outside the minister's office.

Shephard's office has not yet commented Thursday.

On Wednesday, the minister said in a statement that if CUPE wanted to negotiate, the government was "happy to do so at the table," but that the CUPE representatives showed up at her office without an appointment when she wasn't in the city.

The sit-in comes after a court decision at the end of last week that prevents all nursing home workers from walking off the job until a judicial review process addressing striking plays out in court, which could take months.

They have been without a contract since 2016.