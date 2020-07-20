Shippagan nursing home defends quality of care after employee's accusations

The director of a nursing home in northeastern New Brunswick is defending the quality of care after an anonymous employee said residents aren't receiving what they need, including enough baths.

Over the weekend, an employee at Les Residences MGR Chiasson Inc. in Shippagan, described conditions at the home as "catastrophic."

The employee told Radio-Canada that some residents had to wait up to two weeks for a bath because baths aren't considered a priority.

The home's director, Anne-Marie Richardson Chiasson immediate sought to reassure the residents' families,

"Employees have their hearts in the right place," she told Radio-Canada. They're ready to work extra hours to make sure residents receive proper care."

The Shippagan home is doing the best it can, Richardson Chiasson said.

"Nursing homes do their best to provide care, but they do it with what they have. We are limited by what the government gives us."

No resident of the home has had COVID-19. But the new COVID-19 protocols, staff shortages and limited resources are creating a greater workload for employees.

Hiring new staff

Since the first week of July, Richardson Chiasson said, each client has received one partial bath per day and one full bath per week.

For a partial bath, a staff member washes the patient from head to toe with washcloths and soap. Radio-Canada's anonymous employee said these partial baths are not given every day because staff don't have time.

"As soon as there are enough employees, the partial baths are done and everything starts again … but if there is a shift where there is a lack of employees, everything is out of step."

About 20 people are now on sick leave, according to the employee.

At the 85-bed residence, the employee said, up to six employees might be missing on a shift. Many patients are not mobile or independent and most are unable to go to the bathroom on their own.

Richardson Chiasson said the nursing home recently hired two retired employees to provide 20 baths a week and a third retired worker to do baths on the weekends.

The nursing home has also hired four registered nurses and six attendants. Three nursing assistant positions need to be filled.

Richardson Chiasson is hopeful the home can hire more staff to provide better care for residents. If working conditions are better, it will be easier to recruit more staff, she said.

Calls for government action

She said many employees are also ready to resign and work in private homes with lower wages to have a better quality of life.

"The solution must come from the government," she said. "We need an increase in care hours in order to be able to reduce the workload of employees and therefore reduce burnout."

Jean-Claude D'Amours, Liberal MLA for Edmundston-Madawaska-Centre, said the province needs to take responsibility.

Jean-Claude D’Amours, Liberal Edmundston-Madawaska-Centre MLA, says the government needs to do more to help nursing homes in the province. (CBC)

"If the government is not getting involved in recruiting or retaining health professionals, the question is, who should?" he said.

"When we talk about making sure that we provide hours of care in the various homes, it is the government's responsibility."

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard did not respond to a request by Radio-Canada for an interview over the weekend.

Keeping seniors at home

Alphonse Dionne, president of the New Brunswick Senior Citizens Federation, said he's aware of the difficulties nursing home staff are having.

But he thinks there are other solutions to the lack of resources.

Alphonse Dionne, president of the New Brunswick Senior Citizens Federation, says he's aware of the difficulties nursing home staff are having. He says there are other ways to support residents. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio Canada)

He said the federation, which has more than 15,000 members in the province, advocates paying for the work of caregivers to allow seniors to stay home for as long as possible.

"Nursing homes cannot be replaced," he said.

"I think that would be a way of reducing the number of people who are in nursing homes."