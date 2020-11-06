Saint John nursing home hopes new contract will provide seniors with more care

Loch Lomond Villa and its largest group of unionized workers say they've reached a deal that should result in more bedside care for the 190 seniors in its nursing home.

The union says the new collective agreement contains what it has described as simple solutions endorsed by frontline staff at the Saint John home, whose jobs have never been harder as they slog through the pandemic.

Starting in May, the Villa will schedule extra staff to report for duty unassigned but ready to cover for anyone who calls in sick or injured.

The agreement refers to these spare workers as "float teams."

"They'll fill any vacancies that occur that day so all the work can get done," said Susie Proulx-Daigle, president of the New Brunswick Union.

"And if everybody does show up, they'll catch up on baths, doing nails, and just giving some extra TLC that all the seniors deserve."

Loch Lomond Villa CEO Cindy Donovan says the new workers would be performing all the important 'non-essential' services. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The union has also agreed to create a new junior job classification called a care assistant.

It's an entry level position for someone with no prior training who could manage the tasks that currently take trained staff away from hands on care.

"We used to call them candy-stripers," said Cindy Donovan, the CEO of Loch Lomond Villa, thinking back to an earlier time in her career, working in acute care as a registered nurse.

"This new classification — they would be the ones delivering the laundry to the rooms, portering residents to the dining room and activities. All those what I call 'non-essential' duties would be done by these new positions."

The job would pay about $15 per hour, whereas a resident attendant makes about $21 per hour and a licensed practical nurse makes about $25.

Six-month trial period

Donovan said the float teams will be funded by the Villa on a trial basis, to see how effective they are over the summer, which is a peak time for staffing shortages.

She said the plan is to start with just a few extras on the schedule and then expand the program to cover every shift of the week.

"Weekends seem to be the hardest, so these people would absolutely be working weekends as well as other shifts," said Donovan.

Susie Proulx-Daigle, president of New Brunswick Union, says extra staff will be called in to report for duty unassigned but ready to cover for anyone who calls in sick or injured. (Submitted)

The union expects the Villa will recover the costs of the float teams by saving on overtime.

"We truly believe that this will be cost neutral," said Proulx-Daigle. "Because instead of having someone chase to fill a position last minute, you'll have someone on the ground right away, and then you'll eliminate the need to pay overtime for the [called-in] worker or for another worker to stay on shift and cover until somebody else gets there."

New job still requires government approval

The junior jobs can't start without approval and funding from the Department of Social Development.

Both sides hope to persuade the province that the idea will reap benefits for staff and residents.

"The idea of care assistants really isn't new," said Proulx-Daigle.

The idea was discussed at a two-day conference in Moncton in November 2019, attended by union members from New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

"We had people from Nova Scotia who worked in nursing homes where this has been tried," said Proulx-Daigle. "The workers who had the experience of working with care assistants by their side said they didn't know how they ever managed without them."

"There's no specific qualifications required other than 'I'd like to work in a nursing home and I'd like to be part of the family and do what I can.'

"It would be an opportunity to live that job to see what it's like and maybe help them decide if this is a career that they want to pursue."

One contract could set example

Proulx-Daigle said the union gives credit to Loch Lomond Villa for being the first nursing home in the province willing to give the changes a chance.

The union represents 270 members at the Villa, including LPNs, laundry attendants, housekeepers, nutritionists as well as staff in laundry, maintenance and recreation.

Most nursing homes in the province, 51 out of 68, negotiate with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The New Brunswick Union is a much smaller player in the sector, with membership in only three other homes: Carleton-Kirk Lodge, Villa Chaleur, and Orchard View. Each negotiates its contracts separately.

Proulx-Daigle is hoping this experiment will lead the way for others to follow.

"When we polled our members we wanted to know the number one issue," she said. "We expected to hear that it was going to be money, but it wasn't money, it was workload. How do we find more time to care for our residents? That really was at the heart of it. So we're trying to be innovative in making the workplace more palatable.

"I think Loch Lomond Villa sees that and they genuinely want to help. I think this is the way to go, this is the ideal."

At the Villa, which is a member of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, Donovan agreed.

"I absolutely believe that this is something truly innovative and that it can help all of my colleagues," she said.

"We know we're struggling as a sector in regards to staffing. If this can actually benefit the residents and the care we want to provide, I am sure that not only other homes but the nursing home association would also [get behind] it."