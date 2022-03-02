Family seeks accountability in father's death after assault in N.B. nursing home

Kathy Swazey and Karen Sullivan want someone to be accountable for the death of their father.

Peter DeMerchant was assaulted in 2019 by a resident at Victoria Glen Manor in the northwestern New Brunswick community of Perth-Andover.

The assault resulted in a broken hip, and the 91-year-old DeMerchant died in hospital just two weeks later after being discharged from the home. The daughters say staff didn't want to deal with the family.

"I would like to see somebody accountable," Sullivan told the CBC's Harry Forestell.

"I have questions. Why? Why is it that upper management level staff are still in that nursing home?"

The sisters allege that for the past two years, the circumstances around their father's death were shrouded in secrecy and lies from staff at the nursing home.

They say the Department of Social Development wasn't any help in that regard, either.

Only in January, they say, did they finally get some answers, when Norm Bossé, the provincial seniors' advocate at the time, released his report, titled "He Deserved Better: One man's final days in long-term care."

Failures at nursing home

The report was the result of Bossé's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of DeMerchant, whose identity and that of the nursing home were not used in the report.

DeMerchant's death was deemed a homicide by the provincial coroner, which means it was a death caused by another person. The determination doesn't mean his death was criminal. No criminal investigation occurred.

Bossé's report revealed that DeMerchant, who is referred to as "George" in the report, had been assaulted on three separate occasions by another resident, with staff doing nothing to prevent further violence after the first incident.

It also revealed the nursing home's staff withheld information about the assaults from the family, and illegally discharged DeMerchant without reasonable cause after the third assault.

Daughters of N.B. man who died after assault at nursing home speak out Duration 5:50 Peter DeMerchant's family wants answers from staff at Perth-Andover facility, where he was attacked by a fellow resident with dementia 5:50

Sullivan said she and her sister are now speaking out about their concerns that the staff in charge at Victoria Glen Manor have faced little consequence.

Swazey said staff initially told the family their father's injuries were the result of an accidental fall.

It wasn't until after they pressed staff for video surveillance footage that they found out he had been assaulted.

"I think there needs to be a process in place that families like us can go to and follow a system that we can get help," Swazey said.

It's been 2½ years and investigations have been done, she said, "but we have pretty much been told there's nothing wrong."

"Which we know there is, because we saw videos of the assault. So I would like to make it easier for families to navigate the truth and make it harder for manors to hide the truth."

A discharge notice was issued by the Victoria Glen Manor saying that Peter DeMerchant had to leave as his continued stay unduly endangered the safety of himself, other residents and staff. The province's seniors' advocate Norm Bossé later determined the discharge was illegal. (Submitted by Karen Sullivan)

Swazey also said the nursing home's stated reason for discharging her father was that she and Sullivan were being disrespectful to staff. It followed the sisters' attempts to get answers from staff about how their father had been injured.

No one from Victoria Glen Manor would speak with CBC News before publication time.

Concerns about province's response

Bossé's report also revealed the Department of Social Development's adult protection service did an "inadequate" and "superficial" investigation into DeMerchant's death, which didn't include interviews with staff who work directly with residents.

The report ultimately laid out 13 recommendations, including one that said the Department of Social Development should develop best practices for violence mitigation, and another for improving the reporting requirements for violent incidents.

However, Swazey and Sullivan said they've heard from Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch, and don't believe he thinks Bossé's recommendations are needed.

Sisters Karen Sullivan, left, and Kathy Swazey are speaking out about their father's death in the hopes that it incites changes within the nursing home where he was assaulted by another resident. (CBC)

"[Bossé] did the investigation and it came out showing that, yes, there were issues. They need to be brought up front, there needs to be changes made," Sullivan said.

"We felt really good about that, but then as Minister Fitch came back with his response that his department had done a good job and he really didn't see it being a big issue, we realized that actually there may not be any changes, and perhaps the only way to change it is to identify Dad and make people aware that this is an actual happening that we experienced."

In an email to CBC News, Social Development spokesperson Rebecca Howland said the department can't comment on specific cases for privacy reasons, but she referred to a statement Fitch issued in response to Bossé's report.

"The situation depicted in this report is not something we are taking lightly," Fitch said in his Feb. 18 statement.

"We have reviewed all the recommendations thoroughly and we will be taking any necessary measures to address related issues."

Swazey and Sullivan hoped to meet Fitch on Thursday, but information about their meeting has not been available.

A community-oriented man

Sullivan said her father was a quiet, community-oriented family man who contributed extensively to the region of Perth-Andover.

"He was a mason, he was a Shriner ... he was involved with the Elks Club, he was involved with the Legion, he was involved with the local pipe band, he was involved in his church," she said.

Peter DeMerchant died on Aug. 19, 2019 and was predeceased by his wife, Marina DeMerchant. (Submitted by Karen Sullivan)

He worked for N.B. Power for much of his life, and demonstrated respect and integrity, as exemplified by his opposition to using the company's Ski-Doo for personal activities, despite hankering from his daughters, she said.

"I'm not saying he was perfect or anything, but he was a respectful citizen that you could be proud enough to call your dad."

Swazey said her father was also an avid gardener, and his community contributions included tending to the gardens at the old Victoria Glen Manor.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marina DeMerchant.

Although the last two years have been difficult, Swazey said she takes comfort knowing her father's death could help spark change.

"How I've kind of learned to cope a little bit with this is that this is Dad's last community contribution in bringing this [issue with the nursing home] to light," she said.