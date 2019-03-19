Province appealing court ruling that sided with nursing home workers

The New Brunswick government is seeking to appeal a recent court decision in the province's contract dispute with nursing home workers.

Chrisian Michaud, a lawyer representing the provincial government, filed a notice of appeal July 24. It seeks to have the Court of Appeal dismiss a lower court decision and reinstate a contested 2018 labour board ruling.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees did not immediately comment on the province's move.

Abigail McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, said the minister would not provide an interview as the case remains before the courts.

"The Department of Social Development remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents of the province's nursing homes," McCarthy said in an email.

The December 2018 labour board ruling examined whether the province's Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act violates the right to strike for about 4,100 workers in 46 non-profit care homes. The board ruled the law did violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The decision took on greater importance in March, when the unionized workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking and came within hours of being able to strike. The province went to court to prevent a strike, which it said would harm vulnerable nursing home residents.

That decision set off a tangled series of court proceedings between March and July. It culminated with a July 2 decision by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey DeWare that upheld the labour board ruling.

However, DeWare gave the province until January 2020 to amend the law to make it comply with the charter.

The notice of appeal states DeWare made multiple errors in law, including failing to properly deal with the labour board's decision, considering a Supreme Court ruling, and that the labour board didn't have jurisdiction to deem legislation unconstitutional.

Last agreement expired in 2016

Contract talks have been going on between the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes and the union representing nursing home workers since the last agreement expired in 2016. The talks broke down and a strike vote was held in March.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees represents the 4,100 workers, who include licensed practical nurses, resident attendants, support service workers such as dietary and laundry workers, and some clerical workers.

Registered nurses, who are represented by the New Brunswick Nurses Union, are not involved

The sides have not reached an agreement during the continuing court proceedings.