A fire at a Saint John nursing home has sent three people to hospital.

Mark Errand, Saint John Fire's acting platoon chief, said the fire appears to have started in an electrical baseboard heater at the Kennebec Manor.

He said when firefighters arrived they discovered a staff member had already used a fire extinguisher on the fire.

Residents had already been gathered in a common area away from danger.

First responders later checked the air quality of the building before allowing residents to return.

Errand said he believes the people were taken to hospital as a precaution and there were no serious injuries.