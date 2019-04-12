Delay in nursing home workers decision 'difficult' for residents, says advocate

The head of an advocacy group for nursing home residents says the uncertainty over negotiations between the province and nursing home workers has to end.

Cecile Cassista, the executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights, said she was hoping the New Brunswick Court of Appeal would rule Thursday in favour of the nursing home workers.

After hearing arguments from lawyers for the province, nursing homes and the union representing workers, the justices reserved their decision, leaving the question of whether the workers can go on strike up in the air.

Justice Kathleen Quigg said the court wants to decide as quickly as possible but didn't set a timeline.

Cassista said the drawn-out ordeal is affecting residents.

"The delay in this process is just making it more difficult for families and the seniors, the unknown," she said.

Doesn't see volunteers as answer

In her conversations with residents and families, she's heard the workers have been professional and have not discussed the contract dispute in front of the people they're caring for.

Cassista said that most of the people she's talked to don't plan on taking their family members out of their nursing homes if a strike happens, but she warned that having volunteers take over for workers is not a good idea.

"I think the quality of care is not going to be there," she said.

"People are going to go in and care for their loved ones."

Province appealed lifting of strike ban

The Appeal Court will be ruling on the province's appeal of a lower court's decision to lift a temporary stay barring the nursing home workers from going on strike.

If the province loses the appeal, the union can carry out a strike mandate if it gives 24 hours' notice.

If the province wins the appeal, a no-strike order will continue until a judicial review May 24, when the issue of whether the workers can strike or whether they're essential services will be considered.

The workers include licensed practical nurses, resident attendants, dietary and laundry workers and some clerical workers.

Cassista said Premier Blaine Higgs should personally sit down at the bargaining table, but she has doubts about his commitment to the negotiating process.

Group favours binding arbitration

"I've written to the premier and basically have gotten a response saying that he really truly believes in the collective bargaining process," said Cassista.

"I don't believe he does because he has gone to the courts."

Cassista said her group would be fine with binding arbitration, as long as there are no strings attached.

Higgs has said he would consider binding arbitration but only if the arbitrator considers wages of similar jobs in the public sector.

The union, which is seeking pay increases for workers, has said Higgs's proposal conflicts with the notion of binding arbitration.