CUPE ends sit-in outside social development minister's office

Members of the CUPE negotiating team have ended a three-day sit-in outside the Fredericton office of social development minister Dorothy Shephard.

This comes after high-tension clashes between sit-in members and government security.

The sit-in began on May 1, with about 10 CUPE members staying in the building continually until May 4 at 10:30 a.m.

They've been demanding a meeting to discuss the nursing home workers contract dispute.

"I am saddened to see how Premier Higgs and Dorothy Shephard have taken pride in refusing something as simple as a phone call to us," said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Homes Unions, in a statement Saturday morning.

The statement said the union representatives have secured bargaining dates for next week, and that People's Alliace leader Kris Austin has committed to meeting the bargaining team on Monday.

"After exactly 3 days and 3 nights inside the building, I can say our message has been heard and amplified by ordinary New Brunswickers who care for seniors and their caregivers," said Teare.

Shephard said Thursday the sit-in "bullied" social development employees and interfered with her department's ability to operate.

Approximately 4,000 nursing home workers, including licensed practical nurses, resident attendants and support service workers, have been negotiating a contract since 2016, seeking higher wages.

In early March, they voted 90 per cent in favour of a strike, but on April 26, the Court of Appeal stayed a labour board decision that would have allowed the workers to walk off the job.

The three-justice panel ruled there will be no strike until a judicial review of the labour board decision is completed or until further orders from the Court of Queen's Bench.

The labour board decision said provincial legislation that deems nursing home work an essential service is unconstitutional because it doesn't allow workers to fully strike.

The province, which provides money to operate the homes, is challenging that decision.

The employer, the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, has yet to say whether it wants to go to binding arbitration. Premier Blaine Higgs has said the province would agree to it only if the arbitrator took into account the wages of similar jobs in the public and private sectors.

The union said this imposition of conditions would not be binding arbitration.