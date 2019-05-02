Social development minister labels union sit-in 'bullying,' but protesters stay put

As animosity between union representatives and government security outside the minister of social development's office relaxed Thursday, leaders on both sides of the nursing home workers' contract dispute amped up their rhetoric.

Members of the CUPE negotiating team are in the second day of a sit-in outside Dorothy Shephard's Fredericton office, demanding a meeting with the minister to discuss the dispute. About a dozen people camped in the building overnight.

Shephard said the sit-in amounted to "bullying" of social development employees and it disrupted her department's ability to operate.

"Media stunts are not necessary to get the province back to the table," Shephard said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"We have said all along that the only way to achieve a new collective agreement is by negotiating at the table, and we are looking forward to returning soon."

That could happen as soon as May 14.

Police showed up at a sit-in outside the minister of social development's office Thursday. (CBC)

The statement said the mediator recommended the parties meet again after breaking off talks in March, offering May 9 and May 14 as possible dates. Shephard said either date works for her department, while the union said it would be available on the later date.

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Homes Unions, said May 14 has yet to be confirmed, and until a meeting is scheduled, members have no plans to leave the downtown office building.

Speaking to CBC News via mobile phone from within the building, Teare said they're "prepared to do whatever it takes."

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Homes Unions, is one of the union representatives taking part in the sit-in outside Social Development Minister Dororthy Shephard's office.

"I'm sorry. We're nursing home workers," she said. "We're not bullies, but we have to take these kinds of actions because we're tired and we're being bullied in the court system."

The sit-in comes after a court decision at the end of last week that prevents nursing home workers from walking off the job until a judicial review addressing their right to strike plays out in court, which could take months.

Clash with security

The sit-in was jeopardized Thursday when security officers said they were instructed to not allow any delivery of food, toiletries or medication. Things got heated as security barred supporters, the news media, and some Opposition Liberal members of the legislature from getting into the building.

The situation escalated at lunch time, when some people tried to give the protesters food through the door. Security officers told them they were not allowed to bring in food, but people continued to try to force it through, and security pushed it away.

At one point, a sandwich ended up on the floor.

WATCH: Things got physical when some supporters tried to bring food to members of the negotiating team.

Things got heated Thursday outside the minister of social development's office in Fredericton, where CUPE members are holding a sit-in. 1:28

"Shame, shame!" yelled the sit-in protesters, as another few dozen people on the streets blew horns and chanted.

Liberal MLAs Lisa Harris, Monique LeBlanc and Stephen Horsman also tried to bring food to the protesters but were denied entry by security. Harris, the former minister of seniors and long-term care, was incredulous.

"This is ridiculous," she said, turning to the media.

"These aren't criminals. These are people who look after our loved ones."

Liberal MLA Lisa Harris said the treatment of the protesters on Thursday was 'unreal.' (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Fredericton police were called to intervene, and Horsman was given access, walking around Harris to get into the building.

"Obviously, we have a sexist issue here with security," Harris said when she tried to follow but was stopped.

Horsman, the former minister of families and children, emerged minutes later saying food deliveries would be permitted.

"Everybody has a right to protest," he said. "But we can't disturb businesses, so we want to keep it peaceful."

A government official told reporters that Shephard was not in the office building.

An 'enhanced offer'

The 4,000 nursing home workers, including licensed practical nurses, resident attendants and support service workers, have been negotiating a contract since 2016, seeking higher wages.

Two months ago, nursing home workers voted 90 per cent in favour of striking, but the Court of Appeal stayed a labour board decision that would have allowed the workers to walk off the job.

The three-justice panel ruled there will be no strike until a judicial review of the labour board decision is completed or until further orders from the Court of Queen's Bench.

Dozens came out to protest on the street outside Dorothy Shephard's office in downtown Fredericton at the same time a confrontation with security officers was taking place. (CBC)

The labour board decision said provincial legislation that deems nursing home work an essential service is unconstitutional because it doesn't allow workers to fully strike.

On Thursday, Shephard reiterated the government's "enhanced" offer. It includes a commitment to match wage increases to inflation for two years after October 2020, "provided certain performance improvements" are achieved, she said.

Teare said the union has not received the offer in writing and it's unclear what the performance benchmarks would be. Regardless, that kind of wage system offers "no guarantee" for workers, she said.