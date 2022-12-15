Nursing homes in New Brunswick are still dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, prompting calls for more protective measures as the holidays approach.

At Loch Lomond Villa's Village home in Saint John, 15 residents are in isolation, said CEO Cindy Donovan.

The 100-bed home also had a critical staff shortage due to COVID and other illnesses about two weeks ago, for a 10-day period

"It really did put a strain on us," she said, adding that some staff worked overtime and pulled double shifts.

Donovan believes the outbreak is under control. The infected residents, who suffered fevers, congestion and poor appetites, are doing well, she said. She expected the isolation period for many of them to end by late Wednesday or Thursday.

But with holiday visiting quickly approaching, Donovan urges people to get vaccinated and to stay away from long-term care homes if they have any COVID symptoms or feel unwell.

"There's COVID outbreaks in many of the homes right now across the province so please don't come in and visit," she said. "We don't want any other residents to be ill, we don't want family to take it home to their own families."

CBC asked the Department of Health for an update Wednesday on COVID and flu outbreaks at long-term care homes but has not received a response.

Call for measures to keep seniors safe

Liberal social development critic Robert Gauvin raised the Village COVID outbreak and other nursing home outbreaks in the legislature Wednesday, questioning what Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard is going to do to keep residents and staff safe.

"The families of residents are asking the government to put in place health protocols for people entering or visiting these facilities, such as masking, screening and better communication about outbreaks," he said in French.

Liberal social development critic Robert Gauvin expressed concerns about the 'serious health threat' the COVID-19 outbreak at the Village poses. (Government of New Brunswick)

"They're also asking the government to restore funding [ended in June] that would cover the additional cost associated with cleaning, sanitization and other prevention measures."

Shephard said her department has been "closely monitoring any and all outbreaks" in all long-term care facilities, particularly nursing homes.

"We feel that they have the expertise and staff and supports that they need in order to manage the situation."

Advocate seeks mask mandate, fears lockdowns

New Brunswick nursing homes have loosened COVID-19 restrictions as they've transitioned to the "new normal" of living with the virus, but some measures, such as employee masking, remain in place, Julie Weir, CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, has said.

Earlier this week, Dr. Yves Léger, the acting chief medical officer of health, told CBC he's not ready to recommend the government impose any mandatory protective measures in advance of the holidays. But it's something Public Health continues to "discuss and review," he said.

Cecile Cassista, executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights, would like to see a return to mandatory masking to protect vulnerable seniors and prevent more outbreaks.

Cecile Cassista, executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights, contends the government should be more transparent about COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care settings. (Submitted by Cecile Cassista)

"I wish they'd bring back the mask. I really do because I see that the path forward if we don't … start wearing our masks. We're going to be [in] lockdown" again, she said.

And nursing home residents will "die of loneliness."

"So I think we need to take the proactive step now, and it should be uniform, across the board," said Cassista.

"We're not out of the storm yet."

Shannex asks people to be 'extremely vigilant'

Shannex has a small number of COVID-19 cases in some of its homes across the province, including two cases at Pavillon Richard in Moncton, according to spokesperson Isabelle Landry. She did not provide any other details.

"Our team is well-prepared to manage all types of outbreaks," Landry said in an emailed statement. "Together, they work hard to control the spread of any virus with support from our organizational infection prevention and control specialist and by following Public Health guidelines."

Asked about protective measures, Landry said Shannex families are aware of the precautions in place, but did encourage people to be "extremely vigilant," given the respiratory viruses circulating.

"We would like to emphasize the importance of refraining from visiting our homes if someone is experiencing any sign of feeling unwell, however slight, or if they feel that they may have been exposed to anyone else who is experiencing symptoms of illness," she said.

"Wear your mask properly, maintain physical distancing at all times, perform proper hand hygiene and monitor yourself for symptoms. We are serving a vulnerable population, and everyone has a role to play in keeping others safe and well."

Village closed to public, Christmas plans in flux

Given the outbreak at the Village less than two weeks before Christmas, the Villa has unfortunately had to adjust its planned festivities for the third straight year, said Donovan.

Very few events have been cancelled so far, but staff meet daily to discuss the schedule. "We are working very hard to ensure our residents get to experience the holiday season the best that we can," reads a notice to families.

The Villa still has many protective measures in place, including extra cleaning throughout the homes and rapid tests available to residents, staff and visitors, said Donovan.

Cindy Donovan, CEO of Loch Lomond Villa, said as soon as a resident exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, they're tested and isolated, and staff caring for them must wear full personal protective equipment. (Submitted by Cindy Donovan )

At the Village, visiting is restricted to two "essential care partners" per resident. An essential care partner is deemed essential to maintaining a resident's mental and physical health, while retaining necessary safety precautions during a pandemic/outbreak response.

These essential care partners are trained in mitigating measures, such as proper hand hygiene and how to wear their masks properly, said Donovan, and visits must take place in the resident's room.

For those visiting a loved one who is COVID-positive, they must wear a mask, gown, and goggles at all times during the visit. The Villa provides personal protective equipment to its visitors, as well as staff.

Staff encouraged to mask while off-duty

In addition, although masking is not mandatory in indoor public places in New Brunswick, staff are encouraged to wear masks, said Donovan. "We do emphasize with the staff that, 'You still have to come back in and care for our residents.' So we're asking them to always be safe."

Staff have been testing positive since the summer, when activities in the the province, such as concerts and hockey games, really started to open up again, she said.

This has made staffing a challenge at times, particularly since temporary relief from Public Health's provincial rapid outbreak management teams, or PROMT, is no longer available, Donovan said.

The Villa's infection control nurse does receive daily guidance from the regional Public Health office.

Earlier in the pandemic, however, PROMT teams, which could include staff from Extra-Mural-Ambulance New Brunswick, government departments, regional health authorities and volunteers from regulated health professions, would visit homes during outbreaks to provide assessment and operational assistance and support, such as COVID-19 testing.

Staff are tired, she said, noting a number of nurses and licensed practical nurses have left the profession over the past couple of years.

"It's not a good state of affairs," Donovan said. "And I'm not sure when the end is going to happen."