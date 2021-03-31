As the New Brunswick government loosens restrictions for the general public, some are calling on the government to do the same for residents living in the province's long-term care homes.

Current guidelines for long-term care homes allow up to two people to visit a resident at a time, so long as they wear a mask and are vaccinated.

But in the event of an outbreak — which can be triggered by two cases where transmission in the home can't be ruled out — some homes are turning to measures as strict as barring all visitors, including designated care persons, advocates say.

"If there's a home under siege because of an outbreak, the designated person should still continue to be able to go in and visit their loved one as long as they are wearing protective equipment [and] they've been vaccinated," said Cecile Cassista, executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights.

Cassista said she's been getting calls recently from people who say they're being denied access to their loved one who's living in a home experiencing an outbreak.

While suspending general visitations makes sense, Cassista said the same shouldn't be done for designated care persons who not only deliver necessary care, but also serve as a familiar face to a resident who's isolated and possibly in distress.

"We should not take that away from the senior that's locked up in that room because it's very difficult and sad. It's a sad situation when we lock them up.

"I know it's for their protection, but if the designated person goes in and meets all the qualifications, why not?"

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, said there's been inconsistency in how nursing homes treat outbreaks, with some barring entry to everyone but staff, while others continue to allow designated care persons.

In homes where stricter measures are practised, that can leave residents with no contact from loved ones for weeks, she said.

"One resident particularly said that, you know, she'd rather die than live like this," Teare said.

"And again, as I said, what's most important here is we also have to listen to our seniors and the impact that isolation is having on them."

Rebecca Howland, spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, said in an email visitation rules for homes experiencing an outbreak are under the direction of the regional medical officer of health, and their direction can depend on the risk levels with respect to each specific outbreak.

"Visitation restrictions in general must be balanced with the well-being of the residents," Howland said. "During an outbreak, the goal is to contain the virus, so that is why this is under the direction of the medical officer of health."

Howland said 21 nursing homes and 28 special care homes in the province have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Finding sustainable balance

As the province prepared to move to Level 1 as of Saturday at midnight, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell warned that cases province-wide are projected to increase in the coming weeks because of the change.

As a result, visitor restrictions in hospitals have remained the same.

We're going to have to find a way to kind of manage the COVID virus moving forward. Dr.Ashley Verduyn

But with all long-term care residents vaccinated, along with better outcomes from infection by the Omicron variant, it might be time to shift the focus more toward protecting their mental health, said Dr. Ashley Verduyn, medical director for Providence Healthcare's long-term care homes in Toronto.

"So now, what we see and what we're worried about more so I would say, is the impact of isolation on our long-term care residents," said Verduyn, comparing the current situation to the one faced at the start of the pandemic when COVID-19 was killing long-term care residents at one of the highest rates in the country.

Verduyn said the current Omicron wave is still resulting in some deaths among long-term care residents, but nothing close to what was seen in the first wave thanks to vaccines.

She said she doesn't think any long-term care homes should be stopping all visitations for residents at this point.

With isolation methods for those who are sick, and strict infection control practices, she thinks a balance can be struck between protecting residents' health and maintaining their quality of life.

"We're going to have to find a way to kind of manage the COVID virus moving forward and there will potentially be outbreaks, but how can we manage them safely and and try to, you know, let people have the best quality of life they can in long-term care?

"Because certainly it's not quality of life when you're stuck in your room for six weeks."